Did Erika Kirk turn down Taylor Swift's offer to join All American Halftime Show? Viral claim debunked

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 29: Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected, at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. The visit marks the first stop on the “This Is the Turning Point” campus tour, led by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk-headed Turning Point USA (TPUSA) announced The All American Halftime Show in October. While the organizers have yet to announce the performers, an unfounded rumor about the event has emerged on social media.

A claim, originating from a Facebook post on the Lab Bar page, suggested that Erika Kirk reportedly declined Taylor Swift’s offer to join TPUSA’s halftime show. The unconfirmed report asserted that Charlie Kirk’s widow was offered $60 million by The Tortured Poets Department singer-songwriter, but she turned down the proposal. The post reads:

“What began as quiet industry rumors has now ignited a full-blown cultural firestorm. Erika Kirk — widow of the late conservative leader Charlie Kirk — has reportedly turned down Taylor Swift’s $60 million proposal to join the All-American Halftime Show, a faith-driven rival to the NFL’s Super Bowl spectacle.”

The viral post cited an unreliable article as its source, but it received several comments from people who believed the story.

“Good for her! She’s wise enough to recognize the difference between bridging a gap and selling out to Hollywood!,” a user commented.

“Erika Kirk did the right thing! She has integrity and morality and values unlike Hollywood and the NFL,” another user wrote.

“Stand firm Erika I stand with you. You made the right decision,” one user posted.

A similar post also appeared on The World Today page, which also cited a third-party blog. Despite its virality, the claim that Erika Kirk rejected Taylor Swift’s offer is bogus. No evidence suggests that the Midnights artist ever approached the TPUSA founder with a $60 million proposal. At the same time, there is no proof that Kirk turned down an offer from Swift.

The conservative organization announced The All American Halftime Show as a counterprogramming to the Super Bowl LX halftime show, which Bad Bunny is headlining. TPUSA hasn’t revealed much about its high-profile event, but rumors of cancellation also surfaced on social media recently.

However, Turning Point USA has not canceled The All American Halftime Show. The event’s website is still online, with more details to be confirmed soon. Erika Kirk, who succeeded her husband as TPUSA CEO, hasn’t addressed any rumors. She was recently seen at an event at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).

Erika Kirk headlines the "This is the Turning Point Tour" at the University of Mississippi with Vice President JD Vance

VPOTUS attended TPUSA’s event at Ole Miss’s The Sandy and John Black Pavilion. JD Vance addressed the crowd and interacted with the audience while also honoring Charlie Kirk during his speech. Apart from him, Erika Kirk also headlined This is the Turning Point Tour, where she remembered her late husband and TPUSA co-founder. Erika said:

“Being on this campus, I think of 18-year-old Charlie, who would always say, ‘You know, when I started this I had no money, no connections, I had no idea what I was doing.’ But what he did know what he was doing was he was obeying the lord. He was obeying what the lord had placed inside of his heart to fight for.”

ERIKA KIRK: “He built a machine, and all of you are a part of that."@MrsErikaKirk live at the This Is the Turning Point Tour pic.twitter.com/CNxE5j1Fo7 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 30, 2025

Erika stated that Charlie persevered. She reflected on her late husband’s legacy:

“He built a machine, and all of you are a part of that. Again, the heartbeat of Turning Point USA, that’s what happens when you obey the lord.”

Throughout her speech, Erika spoke about Charlie Kirk’s ideas and legacy.