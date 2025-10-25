"It's not an easy situation": Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts to head coach Chauncey Billups arrest for alleged gambling scheme ahead of game against Golden State Warriors

Blazers Navigate Uncertainty Following Chauncey Billups’ Arrest (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers faced a tumultuous start to their NBA season following the arrest of head coach Chauncey Billups, who was charged in connection with an alleged high-stakes poker conspiracy. The arrest, part of a broader federal investigation into gambling activities involving 31 individuals, including Miami Heat player Terry Rozier, came just hours after the team’s season opener loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Police took Billups 49 into custody at his home in Lake Oswego. The NBA has since put him on leave. The charges claim he played a role in a poker scheme that cheated victims out of at least $7 million.

Federal authorities have linked some people involved to organized crime groups.

Players expressed mixed emotions, balancing personal concern for Billups with the need to focus on upcoming games.

"It's not an easy situation. We're thinking about him and his family,” forward Deni Avdija said. “We really love Chauncey and what he's done for this organization. I don't know the details and I don't really want to get into that. I'm trying to focus on the game.”

Deni Avdija was the only Blazer to talk to the media in pregame locker room availability.



Here's the full raw interview of where both him and the team is at mentally right now: pic.twitter.com/nqLP9YgRK6 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 25, 2025

The Blazers named assistant coach Tiago Splitter as their temporary head coach. Splitter won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 as a player. He became part of Billups' staff in June.

“Not great, not great. But like I said, we've got to move forward, we've a job to do," Splitter said ahead of Portland’s game against the Golden State Warriors. “We have a great opportunity in front of us to have a good season with this team and I'm excited about that.”

Blazers face uncertainty despite promising roster and Billups’ legacy

Billups had signed a multi-year extension and was all set to start his fifth season coaching the Blazers. He helped lead the team to a 36-46 record last year. Fans and experts had been optimistic about the Blazers' future with Billups at the helm.

Hopes included a push to make the playoffs. But his arrest has thrown a wrench into those plans just as the new season gets underway.

“I was stunned. Shocked. I think everybody was,” said fan Mitch Weaver, who attended Friday’s game. “We had Dame back. Everything was looking up.”

While Portland adapts to temporary leadership, the team works through the changes.

Players and fans aim to keep up strong performances on the court as legal matters continue in the background.