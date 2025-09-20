D4VD's Discord moderator reportedly claims they didn't know Celeste Rivas's age or that she was missing

D4vd performs during the 2024 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 25, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Musician David Anthony Burker, or as he is more famously known, D4vd, is garnering intense scrutiny on social media as speculations around the nature of his relationship with dead teen Celeste Rivas continue. Rivas’ decomposing body was found on September 8 in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla car, which was registered under the singer’s name, as per The Los Angeles Times.

Now, claims of a user named Celeste being a frequent presence on D4vd’s Discord server are circulating on social media. The moderator of D4vd’s Discord server is clearing the air around Celeste’s presence on the platform. TMZ shared a screen grab of a message by someone who claims to be the moderator of D4vd’s Discord and Twitch channel, which sought to clarify that they were not aware of Celeste’s real age. The fact that Rivas was reported missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California, was also mentioned by the moderator, who wrote:

“We, the Discord and Twitch staff team, want to clarify what we knew and didn't know regarding Celeste. We were not aware of her true age or that she was a missing person. We also did not have any contact with her outside of what was public. From what was shared in David's Twitch streams, and from her role in the server, we understood her to be around 18-19.”

The moderator, as per TMZ’s screen grab, also shared that Celeste seemed to have appeared in two streams with the singer, and added,

“She appeared in two streams, but otherwise was not active in the server, and we did not have ongoing communication with her. Most of us are not located in California, so we were not aware of any missing persons reports connected to her.”

The moderator also clarified that Celeste’s full name was not seen in real time on the server because of the speed of the chat increasing whenever D4vd pinged people. As per TMZ, the moderator also shared that many of the staff have left the server and do not condone the singer’s actions, and shared a message of sympathy for Rivas’ family.

It is worth noting that at this time, D4vd is cooperating with the authorities’ investigation and has not been charged with any crime.

About Celeste Rivas’s presence on D4vd’s Discord server

Ever since the body found in the Tesla registered under D4vd’s name was identified as the 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was 13 years old when she was reported missing, netizens have been sharing screen grabs of messages sent by a user simply names Celeste on D4vd’s Discord server.

As per a screenshot of a chat from D4vd’s Discord server, the singer mentioned someone named Celeste in 2022, and wrote:

“celeste in here?”

A user named celeste responded to D4vd, and wrote,

“HI DAVID BARKKK”

D4VD Discord Chat shows Matching Name Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Not a good look AT ALL. Looks like some people knew??? pic.twitter.com/sEOz0oebMo — ЯYZΛ (@havok_ryza) September 17, 2025

According to additional screen grabs shared by netizens on X, users on the Discord server can be seen discussing the fact that D4vd was dating someone named Celeste despite claiming that he was not in a relationship. However, authorities have not confirmed yet if the Celeste in D4vd’s Discord server is the same Celeste whose death they are investigating.

However, netizens are making their own connections based on the fact that, according to another report by TMZ, Rivas’ mother shared that her daughter had been dating someone named David. It remains to be seen what authorities discover in this mysterious and unfortunate case of the death of Celeste Rivas.