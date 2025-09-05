Why was Celine Dion forced to withdraw from Eurovision Song Contest? Health scare explained

Céline Dion Withdraws From Eurovision Appearance Following Health Scare (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Céline Dion had to pull out of her scheduled appearance at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland due to a health issue, according to several reports.

Back in 1988, she brought Switzerland a win with her performance of "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi," so many expected her to take part in this year's event. Fans even spotted her in Basel, which led to rumors about her making a live comeback. Organizers, however, showed a pre-recorded clip of her during the first semi-final instead of giving fans a live performance.

🇨🇭 Céline Dion has confirmed she was scheduled to perform at #Eurovision 2025, but withdrew due to health issues.



She flew to Basel and was due to perform her song "Ne partez pas sans moi", which won the contest in 1988. pic.twitter.com/m72QUGyfoq — ESC Discord (@ESCdiscord) September 2, 2025

During her message on TV, Dion expressed her affection for the contest, saying she would “love nothing more” than to attend in person. She called her Eurovision win from almost 40 years ago "a life-changing moment."

The French publication Le Parisien, as quoted by Music News, revealed that Dion had planned to perform her winning song as a surprise. However, a health issue stopped her from joining. Instead, contestants from the 2024 competition performed a tribute in her honor.

According to The Mirror, Dion had a seizure after getting to the venue. Her representatives have not shared any statement yet. The event adds to the ongoing struggles Dion has faced with her health.

Céline Dion’s health battle and continued connection to Eurovision

Celine Dion fights a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome. This disease attacks the brain and spinal cord, leading to painful muscle stiffness, spasms, and difficulty in movement. Dion opened up to her fans about her diagnosis in 2022 and had, in consequence, to cancel the world tour.

The latest documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, speaks of the effect of this disease on her voice. She describes the difficulties she has while performing and her bond with music and those who appreciate her work.

Dion fought hardships and yet came to perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. It was her first time in the spotlight after many years away. Her last live concert before that had been in New York in 2020.

Even though Dion didn’t make a surprise appearance, her video message and the tribute performance kept her legacy alive at Eurovision. It made sure her connection to the event stayed a big part of the night.