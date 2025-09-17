Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day this Thursday with special offers: All the details explored

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 27: A man eats a McDonald's cheeseburger on July 27, 2022 in Bristol, England. McDonald’s has announced that the price of a cheeseburger will increase for the first time in 14 years blaming soaring costs and said other big price increases were on the horizon. The increases come as the UK faces a cost of living crisis, as inflation hits a near-30-year high, the war in Ukraine puts pressure on food prices and rising energy bills squeeze household incomes still further. To add to the misery, many UK households face a further rises in home energy prices as energy price caps are raised. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Thursday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day, a whole day to enjoy one of America's most loved foods. The story of the cheeseburger starts in 1924. A young teen from California, Lionel Sternberger, tried something new in his father's sandwich shop. He put a slice of American cheese on a plain hamburger. This cool twist quickly became a staple. Today, the nation's love for this cheesy classic has only grown. Every year, people in America eat about 50 billion burgers, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Restaurants all over the nation are in on the fun with great deals and discounts.

Here are some special offers and discounts for National Cheeseburger Day

To mark National Cheeseburger Day on Thursday, September 18, restaurants all over the US have big deals on this beloved food. From fast-food chains to local burger joints, the day is full of top offers made to bring in crowds eager to mark the occasion with a classic beef-and-cheese combo.

Burger fans already have enough reasons to rejoice this week as big chains unleash lure-you deals. Applebee's is offering their traditional burgers and fries at only $8.99 and can be ordered either for dine-in or online orders. The Blazin Rewards members of Buffalo Wild Wings get a free buy one get one free burger on Thursday, and the Royal Perks members of Burger King receive a free Bacon Cheeseburger when they buy anything worth over one dollar.

Dairy Queen is giving a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with at least a dollar purchase until Friday, and users of the McDonald's app can grab a Double Cheeseburger with a mere fifty-cent purchase. In the meantime, Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, Red Robin, and Sonic Drive-In are enticing patrons with their respective burger deals, such as reduced combination meals, unlimited sides and beverages, and unique applications.

