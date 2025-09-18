“Close to due date in Feb, that show will get canceled”: Netizens divided as Cardi B assures fans her pregnancy will not affect her tour

Cardi B Addresses Tour Concerns After Pregnancy Reveal (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B’s recent announcement that she is expecting a child with NFL player Stefon Diggs has sparked wide discussion online, particularly in relation to her upcoming tour plans. She confirmed her pregnancy while talking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

The news came just after Cardi shared details about her 2026 North American tour. The tour, spanning 30 dates, was announced earlier in the week. She had talked about getting ready for the big tour during interviews, like one on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She mentioned hitting the gym and taking dance lessons to prepare for her performances.

Cardi spoke to fans on X to assure them that her pregnancy won’t mess up her tour, set to kick off in February. She said she’s sticking to a strict plan to keep her energy up and stay sharp on stage. She emphasized how determined she is to give fans a great show.

In her post, Cardi B mentioned the physical moves she’s planning to pull off during performances, showing how she’s balancing her pregnancy with work.

"She’s gonna be close to due date in Feb, that show will get canceled. Guaranteed!" an X user commented.

Fans react with mixed opinions to Cardi B’s announcement

Fans had mixed feelings about her announcement. Some worried about her due date clashing with the tour, while others admired her confidence and determination. Online chatter pointed out how tough it can be for public figures to juggle big personal moments with their careers.

"I love you and all but it’s giving the concert going to be postponed indefinitely," an X user commented.

"YOU ATE THIS WHOLE MARKETING THING DOWN !!!!!!!!!!!! From Before The Pregnancy Announcement, To How You Announced It," another reacted.

While some questioned whether her pregnancy could delay or affect the tour, others praised the timing and rollout of her reveal, calling it a well-executed marketing move.

"Cardi on tour? Can’t wait to see that happen," one wrote.

"Queen of drama is ready to bang are you ready," a person said.

"We love and believe in you girl! Can't wait for everything," another wrote.

"Please be careful and don't drop your cooter on the floor trying to dance so soon after having the baby," another said.

Cardi B balances new album release and growing family

In addition to preparing for both motherhood and touring, Cardi B is set to release her second studio album. Her new project, named Am I the Drama?, comes out on Sept. 19. This will be her first album since she dropped Invasion of Privacy back in 2018.

The rapper, who already shares three kids with her estranged husband Offset, is hitting big moments in her career and personal life all at once.