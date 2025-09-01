Burning Man issues statement as investigation underway after festival attendee was found "lying in a pool of blood"

The identity of the man found dead at the Burning Festival remains unknown (Image via Getty)

The annual Burning Man Festival this year created headlines after an individual was discovered dead on August 30, 2025. Notably, a similar case happened last year, where a woman was found unresponsive at the venue and was later announced dead, as per People magazine.

Entertainment Weekly obtained a press release from the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, August 31, which says:

“On August 30, 2025, at approximately 9:14 p.m., while the “Man” was beginning to burn, a Pershing County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was flagged down by an event participant who advised of a male subject lying in a pool of blood.”

Burning Man also addressed the new matter in a statement shared through the official website of the festival.

They confirmed that an investigation has already been started by the authorities. The organizers also stated:

“The safety and well-being of our community are paramount. Participants have access to free public WiFi at the 3 and 9 o’clock plazas, Playa Info (near Center Camp), Ranger HQ (Esplanade & 6:30), at the Emergency Services Department station at 5:15 & Esplanade, and in Center Camp should they need to communicate with loved ones.”

An additional request was made to the general public, telling them to avoid interfering with the work of the authorities as part of resolving the matter.

Moreover, the website listed the facilities available to support everyone, including the Black Rock Rangers.

Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help

A press release shared by Sheriff Jerry Allen on behalf of the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office says that when they discovered the dead body of the man, the deputies and Bureau Land Management Rangers immediately arrived at the spot.

The individual was reportedly lying on the ground at the site of the Burning Man festival. The Black Rock Rangers also arrived to help the PSCO and BLM officials to help secure a perimeter around the spot where the man was found.

People who were present at the area were interviewed while the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Forensic Science Division started collecting the evidence.

“The identity of the decedent is unknown at this time, and he has been transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances”, the press release additionally stated.

Moreover, the sheriff’s office is seeking the cooperation of the general public to resolve the case as soon as possible. They said that anyone who has details related to the homicide can get in touch with the PCSO dispatch.

As mentioned, a woman also died at the festival grounds last year. She was later identified as Kendra Frazer.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the woman’s cause of death was revealed to be an asthma attack, which was also confirmed by the Washoe County Medical Examiner and Sean Lupher, who was in a relationship with Kendra for a long time.