5 brands that offer Halloween sale right now

Top 5 Brands Offering Halloween Sales in 2025 (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As Halloween 2025 gets closer, a bunch of brands are jumping in with limited-time deals to help people celebrate in style. These offers range from shoes and clothes to home items and cool gadgets. Shoppers can take advantage of these discounts to save money and check out some interesting products. Below are five brands offering great Halloween sales right now.

Top 5 brands offering Halloween sales in 2025

1. Skechers Halloween Mystery Sale

Skechers has started its Halloween sale. You can score up to 40% off on select footwear styles. The deal runs until October 30, and the good part is that you don't need a promo code, as it's automatically applied at checkout. This sale takes place online and features a variety of sneakers, boots, and seasonal shoe designs.

Important Information:

Savings: Get up to 40% off on select items.

Get up to 40% off on select items. End Date: Runs through October 30.

Runs through October 30. Availability: available online.

available online. Code Needed: None required.

None required. Not Included: Does not cover previous purchases, test items, gift certificates or taxes.

This sale gives shoppers the chance to update their shoe wardrobe just in time for fall and winter, all while saving big on some of the top Skechers styles.

2. Hohem Halloween Sale

Hohem, the camera equipment manufacturer, is now offering discounts of up to 40 percent on its motion control stabilizers and other accessories.

Some key features include:

Stabilizers for smooth pan, tilt and roll movements

Tools to auto-calibrate balance and ensure a secure grip

A mobile app to set timelapses, create panoramas, and adjust speed

Quick USB-C charging and compact foldable designs

These sales aim to help creators get professional-quality stabilization tools without spending too much.

3. Tokyocanvas Halloween Sale

Tokyocanvas is running a huge sale with discounts up to 60% on streetwear collections inspired by Tokyo's unique urban vibe. They offer wide-leg cargo pants, yokai-designed hoodies, cropped bomber jackets and techwear essentials designed to make you feel comfortable while looking stylish.

Some standout items are:

Cargo pants with reflective details and tees with contrasting sleeves

Large hoodies featuring horror designs and Japanese kanji

Sling bags, utility belts and cyberpunk-style joggers

Extras like face masks, gloves and warm beanies

This line blends style with functionality, catering to digital creators and those who love street-inspired fashion.

4. Missacc Halloween Sale

Missacc’s Halloween Sale gives shoppers up to 50% off on gothic clothing and accessories. Shoppers can find asymmetrical tops, dresses with lacy details and standout jewelry, such as skull chokers or claw-shaped bracelets.

Other discounted items include:

Fishnet gloves, arm sleeves and tights with unique designs

Small handbags styled like bat wings or tiny coffins

Chunky boots with platforms and loafers with spikes

Loungewear and pajamas inspired by spooky themes

The brand’s collection this season highlights edgy, dark designs. It caters to fans of alternative fashion as well as those planning creative costumes.

5. MagicLinen Halloween Sale

MagicLinen offers discounts of up to 30% on its handmade linen items, designed to enhance the comfort of your home and lifestyle. The sale covers a variety of autumn-themed bedding, table linens, and clothing.

Some highlights of the sale include:

Linen duvet covers, pillowcases and stonewashed bed sheets

Napkins with texture, table runners and tablecloths for autumn dinners

Comfortable linen robes and loose-fit outfits

Flax-fiber waffle towels available in seasonal colors

The sale invites people to enjoy soft, natural materials and warm designs as the weather gets cooler.