Wayne Broadhurst GoFundMe raises over $8000 as “Wayne” trends on X following UK dog walker’s death

Wayne Broadhurst, a dog walker and garbage collector who was 49 years old, was stabbed to death in Uxbridge, west London, on Monday night and tributes have poured in on social media, including a GoFundMe page set up in Broadhurst's honor, which has already raised more than $8,000.

Emergency services were called to Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, around 5:00 pm GMT on 27 October, after reports of a triple stabbing. Police said that he was declared dead at the scene despite paramedics attempting to save him.

Two more individuals were hurt, a man 45 years of age who is in the hospital with injuries that are critical for his life, and a wounded 14 year old boy whose injuries are not currently deemed to be life threatening.

SAY HIS NAME: Wayne Broadhurst.



A binman. A husband. A local lad who tried to help — murdered on his dog walk.



His alleged killer? A 22-year-old Afghan who came here illegally in a lorry, then granted leave to remain by our own government.



No coverage on ITV. No candlelit… pic.twitter.com/NGoWSungFB — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 28, 2025

In the aftermath of the tragedy, roughly 100 people came together at the location on Tuesday evening for a prayer. Many also left flowers, candles, and handwritten notes at the cordon surrounding Midhurst Gardens. “Everybody’s frightened,” said one local resident. “It’s frightening it’s right on our doorstep.”

A fundraising campaign established by Ann Newman, who is described as Broadhurst’s partner, has garnered hundreds of donations. Donations have gone over $8,000 within a 24 hour time span and donors have left messages of condolences and expressions commending Wayne’s courage.

"Hi my name is Anne and I'm in need of help due to the sudden m***er of my beloved partner who died while walking his dog," the campaign read.

More about the incident and the suspect who was arrested

According to the Metropolitan Police, a 22 year old Afghan national was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The Home Office later confirmed that the suspect arrived in the UK in 2020 by lorry, was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022, and is not living in Home Office accommodation.

Reports locally indicate that Wayne Broadhurst may have tried to get involved in what was going on when he was murdered. Neighbours described him as a “kind” and “peaceful” man who was taking a stroll with his dog as usual.

"He's a bin man. I've been here two years and would see him walk past the window... I still can't get over it. If he was five or 10 minutes later taking the dog out would the same thing have happened?" a neighbour questioned in grief to BBC.

Last night a vigil was held for Wayne Broadhurst



The man who was murdered by an Afghan migrant in Uxbridge, London.



We cannot go on living like this



How many have to die before we say enough?



Rest in Peace Wayne 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zZQE7Ie3mP — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 29, 2025

In a video posted to social media, the police confronted an individual and tased them. Witnesses said they heard officers say “drop the knife” multiple times prior to the man being tased. “They must have given him maybe four or five warnings,” a witness said to LBC.

Now, Wayne Broadhurst is trending on X as people express their condolences and call for justice. The Metropolitan Police continue to appeal for witnesses and are stating that anyone with information or filming footage should come forward.