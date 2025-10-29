What happened to Mike Rotunda? Health struggles explored as WWE star’s family shares update amid hospice care

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, of US Express, pose backstage on January 21, 1985 (Image via Getty)

WWE Hall of Famer and father of late WWE superstar Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) and Taylor Rotunda was placed in hospice care at the age of 67. The news was revealed by Bray's former tag team partner, Barry Windham, in a recent interview with Bill Apter posted on October 27. Ratunda is married to Windham's sister, Stephanie Windham.

"It’s kinda tough right now. Mike is in hospice right now. Mike is in hospice right now. I love that family. He was just a good boy. He was such a good person, never got in trouble at all his whole life. He’s a good boy," said Barry.

Barry also recalled meeting Mike for the first time in Toronto back in 1982.

"I mean, just like we were old friends when we first met. So when he showed up in Florida, you know, we hit it off right off the bat, you know, like old pals forever. He even shared the simple, yet impactful, advice Rotunda once gave him: 'Slow down.'"

Mike made his wrestling debut in 1981 and formed the tag team The U.S. Express with Barry in 1984. The pair won the WWF Tag Team Championship twice before exiting the company.

Barry also urged viewers to pray for Mike, stating:

"Well, it’s been a great ride, and I would like for you all to pray for Mike. Pray for Mike Rotunda. We love you, Mike."

It is worth noting that the specific illness leading to Mike Rtunda's hospice care has not yet been revealed.

"We love you, Mike": Leilani Kai sends prayers for Mike Rotunda

Meanwhile, WWE legend Leilani Kai also confirmed in an X post on October 28 that Mike Rotunda is in hospice care.

"It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. 💔 This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I’ll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike. ❤️ #WrestlingFamily," she wrote.

The comment section of the post was flooded with prayers for Mike's recovery, with one user writing:

"Prayers to the Rotunda family. He has been one of my all time favorites. He is One in a Billion/Once in a lifetime; type of wrestlers and man. God bless and keep him. Love to the family."

"Damn, so sorry to hear this. Hospice care is bad news. All of best to the entire Family," another user said.

"That's heartbreaking , send your friend all the love while you can. Mike's a legend in the industry," another user wrote.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking! We just lost his son #BreyWyatt over 2 years ago at the young age of 36! My thoughts and prayers go out to his family friends and fans but especially his beautiful wife Stephanie of 45 years! It's hard when you lose a loved one! 🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔💔" another user wrote.

Mike Rotunda's son, Windham Rotunda, passed away two years ago from a heart attack at the age of 36, while his other son, Taylor Rotunda, wrestles for WWE as Bo Dallas.

Stay tuned for more updates.