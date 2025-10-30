What is Billie Eilish’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as singer asks Billionaires to donate money

Billie Eilish Donates $11.5 Million and Urges Billionaires to Give Back (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Billie Eilish known as a powerful force in pop music, keeps shaping both the music scene and the world through her charitable efforts. By 2025, her net worth is about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings stem from her thriving music career, collaborations with big brands and her 2021 documentary on Apple TV+, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Her newest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, turned into one of her biggest milestones. It marked her best sales week ever. With tour ticket prices $234 on average, fans from all over flocked to see her perform, showing just how much people still love Eilish.

Billie Eilish urges billionaires to donate while pledging $11.5 million to global causes

At the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, Eilish grabbed attention by speaking to the billionaires in the room. While accepting her award, she shared:

“I love you all but there's a few people here that have a lot more money than me. And, if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah. Give your money away, shorties. Love you guys. Thank you so much.”

Her comments followed the news that she planned to give $11.5 million from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour earnings. The money will help support efforts like ensuring fair access to food, addressing climate justice, cutting carbon emissions and tackling the climate crisis.

Eilish pointed out that plenty of people in the room had much more money than she did and urged them to make a difference with it.

Before she spoke, comedian Stephen Colbert came up to inform the crowd about her donation. He said to the audience:

“I also have the privilege of breaking a little news to all of you tonight. And thank you Billie for allowing me to do this, this is extraordinary. Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution and combatting the climate crisis.”

Colbert followed up by saying,

“That donation ladies and gentlemen, will be $11.5 million. That's wonderful. Billie on behalf of Humans thank you very much.”

By taking this step, Billie Eilish keeps showing her fans and peers how to use fame to make a real difference in the world.