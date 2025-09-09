Bill Madden called out Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's response to Ghislaine Maxwell's claims during her recent interview.

(L-R) Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and Michael Bolton at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida (Image via Getty)

American singer-songwriter Bill Madden recently criticized US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for not pressing for information related to U.S. President Donald Trump while interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell in jail, a close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For context, on August 22, the Department of Justice released transcripts and audio of Maxwell's interview with Blanche, which took place in July. Reacting to the recordings, Bill Madden took to his X account on September 9, noting that at one point, Maxwell can be heard telling Blanche that several members of President Trump's cabinet were friends with Jeffrey Epstein. However, Blanche appeared to ignore the comment.

"I hope y'all are watching Rachel Maddow. She just played the recording of Ghislaine Maxwell telling Trump lawyer Todd Blanche that several members of Trump's cabinet were friends w/Jeffrey Epstein. Did Blanche ask for names? Nope. Blanche pretended he didn't hear it and moved on," the singer stated.

Bill's remarks come as House Democrats on Monday released a screenshot of a letter signed by President Trump. The letter was reportedly a part of a book created for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003 and contained messages from his close associates.

The letter featured a conversation between Epstein and President Trump, outlined by a sketch of a naked woman, and was signed simply, "Donald."

Denying the significance of the letter, Taylor Budowich, the deputy White House chief of staff, claimed in a September 9 post on X that the signature on the letter does not belong to the president. He supported his claim by sharing a series of recently signed documents, suggesting that they do not match the alleged signature present in Epstein's "birthday book."

According to the BBC, the House Oversight Committee previously issued a legal request to Epstein's estate for the "birthday book" and other documents related to the late financier. In response, the attorneys for the estate shared the required materials, which the committee released publicly, totaling over 350 pages.

Meanwhile, a statement from the committee's chairman, James Comer, stated that it was "appalling Democrats on the Oversight Committee are cherry-picking documents and politicizing information received from the Epstein Estate today," adding that the committee "will pursue additional Epstein bank records based on this new information."

However, the letter, allegedly written by the president, was already made public by The Wall Street Journal on July 17.

President Donald Trump sued The Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump posts, "We have just filed a POWERHOUSE lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, fake news "article" in the useless "rag" that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the… pic.twitter.com/wA97XptdG4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

As a result of the aforementioned report from The Wall Street Journal, President Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the outlet and its owner Rupert Murdoch on July 18, after repeatedly denying the letter's significance.

In a post, uploaded on his platform Truth Social, the U.S. President stated that the article from the "rag" outlet was "false, malicious, defamatory," adding:

"This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list... This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media."

The U.S. President continued:

"I hope Rupert and his "friends" are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on July 16, 2019, on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy and died in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial. On July 7, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice released a two-page memo stating that they found no "incriminating" client list and no "credible evidence" that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals. They also concluded that he died in the jail cell by suicide.