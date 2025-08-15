Big Brother Season 27 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household in week 6?

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@rachelreillyvillegas)

Episode 18 of Big Brother Season 27 was released on August 14, 2025. It saw Zach Cornell getting eliminated after Keanu Soto won the BB Blockbuster once again. Zach had to fight Vince Panaro in the eliminations, and the house voted for the former.

These three nominees were put up by Ava Pearl, the Head of Household in week 5. The nominees didn't change from the start because Katherine won the Power of Veto and didn't use it to save anyone. Zach, too, didn't use the special power he won in the premiere episode to save himself from the block because he didn't want his ally, Morgan Pope, to be the replacement nominee.

Fans of Big Brother were excited to see who won Head of Household in week 6, after Ava's HoH reign. The live feeds section of the show, made available by CBS, revealed that Rachel Reilly is the new HoH of the season.

What to expect under Rachel Reilly's Head of Household reign in Big Brother Season 27 week 6?

Rachel Reilly, the winner of Big Brother season 13, who also participated in season 12, entered as an established contender. While half the house was threatened by her, the other half wanted to be her ally. She found herself in the middle of the women's alliance and against the men's one. However, as the season progressed, they started integrating and forming smaller alliances.

In week 2 of the season, under Jimmy Heagerty's HoH, Amy Bingham was put up as a replacement after Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen's veto wins. On the block with her was Will. While the majority of the house wanted to evict Amy, Rachel stood by her because Amy was her best ally in the house.

However, after Amy was evicted, Rachel pledged to go after the people who conspired to remove her. She pledged the same when Jimmy, another ally of hers, was eliminated. The same thing happened when Zach was eliminated; Rachel was one of the only two people who voted to keep him.

This means that Rachel is currently pitted against most houseguests. The only ones who are safe from her wrath are her alliance members. Rachel is a part of multiple alliances, and her close connections include Ava, Mickey C., Lauren Domingue, and Ashley Hollis.

The people she is not as tight with are Vince and Rylie. These two were Rachel's allies in the beginning because of their Heavy Hitters alliance, but she became a defector after she chose to vote for Will, another Heavy Hitters member, over Amy. Her relationship with Vince deteriorated further after he successfully evicted Jimmy, another of Rachel's allies. She began disliking Morgan for the same reason.

Rachel is likely to nominate any of these, alongside Keanu, whom she sees as a threat because he persuaded others to nominate Rachel at the start of the season. In the live feeds section of the show, Rylie said that he thought Rachel would nominate him, Vinny, and Keanu. His thoughts make sense because Rachel could be planning to target Rylie with Vinny and Keanu as pawns.

Stay tuned for more updates!