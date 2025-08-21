What’s behind the FDA Recall of nearly 2,000 cases of 7Up Zero Sugar?

Mislabeling sparks recall of 7Up Zero Sugar, raising concerns for those monitoring sugar intake.

An unexpected labeling mix-up has prompted a voluntary FDA recall of nearly 2,000 cases of 7Up Zero Sugar. The recall centers on 2,000 cases of 7 Up Zero Sugar Tropical Soda mistakenly packaged or labeled in a way that may mislead consumers. According to the recall notice (via (allrecipes.com) the issue involves discrepancies between the product’s label and its actual sugar content.

In this case, the cans marked as the zero-sugar variant may actually contain full-sugar soda and may present a health risk to people who rely on low- or no-sugar options. The FDA has now officially classified the recall and issued guidelines for consumers.

A labeling error leads to nearly 2,000 cases of 7Up Zero Sugar being pulled from shelves

At the heart of the 7Up Zero Sugar recall lies a mislabeling situation deemed significant enough that the FDA stepped in. Buffalo Rock Company Inc., the manufacturer responsible, initiated the recall on July 31, 2025, after discovering that cartons labeled as 7Up Zero Sugar Tropical Soda may unintentionally contain the full-sugar 7Up Tropical version, not the sugar-free alternative.

The FDA reviewed the case and officially classified it as a Class II recall on August 20, 2025. Under this classification, the agency describes the likely health outcome as “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences”.

Essentially, the risk even if limited, is meaningful for anyone whose diet depends on accurate sugar content, including individuals with diabetes or those avoiding sugar for medical or dietary reasons.

Distribution of the affected 2,000 cases took place within Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Even though the soda itself isn’t dangerous, the wrong label could be a big deal for people who need to avoid sugar. A can that’s supposed to be sugar-free might actually have about 38 grams of sugar in it.

That’s a lot if someone is counting on it being zero. Customers who bought the mislabeled cans are being told to either return them for a refund, exchange them, or throw them away if they’re keeping a close eye on sugar.

For others, it might not feel like a serious problem, but the recall shows that both the FDA and Buffalo Rock Company want to make sure labels are correct and that shoppers can trust what they’re buying.