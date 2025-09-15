"At no point was his death celebrated": Bob Vylan singer speaks out after their gig gets canceled for mocking Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

UK punk rap duo Bob Vylan sparked massive outrage after calling conservative activist Charlie Kirk a “piece of s**t” after his assassination on September 10, 2025.

While addressing a packed crowd at Amsterdam’s Club Paradiso, frontman Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, said:

“I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s**t of a human being. The pronouns was/were. ‘Cause if you chat s**t you will get banged. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, you piece of s**t.”

The duo faced backlash for criticizing the late activist, which led to the cancellation of their next gig at the 013 venue in Tilburg, Netherlands, on Tuesday.

In a statement, the 013 said that the band’s remarks had gone “too far” and were no longer under the scope of what they promoted.

On September 14, 2025, Bob Vylan’s frontman, Bobby, took to X to address the matter and deny celebrating the assassination.

“I did call him [Charlie Kirk] a piece of s**t. That much is true. Um, but at no point was his death celebrated,” he said.”

The singer went so far as to encourage fans to find something that would prove they were celebrating Kirk’s passing.

Bob Vylan singer denies celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death, blames a reporter for twisting facts

On Saturday, Bob Vylan sparked controversy by making insensitive comments about Kirk at their concert at Club Paradiso.

Following the event, the duo was scrutinized, which prompted lead singer Bobby to address the matter.

In an X post, he stated that at “no point” during the show was Kirk’s death celebrated. He reiterated that they did not celebrate the killing “whatsoever.”

However, he admitted to calling the activist a “piece of s**t,” saying, “That much is true.” But at the same time, he denied celebrating the Trump ally’s assassination.

He was so confident that he asked people, who doubted him, to find a “quote” or some proof to argue otherwise.

Bobby firmly believed that no one could find any evidence because “it didn’t happen.”

He then revealed that his statements had been taken out of context and twisted by a reporter who was present at the gig solely for reporting.

“After I called him a piece of s**t and we played a song, they had written that up as a celebration. Not a celebration, it isn’t a celebration, wasn’t a celebration. Calm down,” he said.

The video has amassed over 13.4 million views since it was uploaded.

The Charlie Kirk controversy follows Bob Vylan’s viral performance at Glastonbury in June, where they chanted for the “death” of the IDF, or the Israeli Defence Forces.

The comments prompted an investigation by Avon and Somerset police and drew criticism from BBC Director General Tim Davie.

He criticized the band and their act for being ”antisemitic” and “deeply disturbing.”

Charlie Kirk's assassination: Suspected shooter has leftist ideology

In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox stated that the suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, had a “leftist ideology” even after growing up in a conservative family.

“We can confirm that, again, according to family and people that we’re interviewing, he does come from a conservative family. But his ideology was very different than his family, and that’s part of it,” he said.

He added that Robinson spent time visiting “dark places” online.

While Robinson was registered as a non-partisan voter in Utah, his parents were registered as Republicans.

As of now, Robinson is jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk and will face formal charges when he visits court next week.

Stay tuned for more updates.