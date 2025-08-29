Apple Music will now let users merge their Spotify songs and playlists but with a catch

The Apple Music logo is seen in this photo illustration on 23 November, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Are you frustrated at losing your carefully curated Spotify playlists when switching to Apple Music? Not anymore. Apple has introduced its Transfer Music from Other Music Services tool to new countries.

According to a recent report by Dexerto, the feature has been rolled out for users in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Initially launched in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, according to a Blunt Magazine report, the feature lets subscribers import playlists, albums, and tracks from services like Spotify using a seamless integration powered by SongShift.

For those that wanted to transfer from Spotify to Apple Music, you can now transfer your library to Apple Music through your app settings at no additional cost (I know people hate Apple but lossless audio for $10.99 is lossless audio for $10.99✌🏾) pic.twitter.com/iQADMb3Wms — Sofa🍥 (@sofaottoman) August 28, 2025

This launch in seven more countries comes at a time when many well-known artists are leaving Spotify, citing ethical issues and unfair payouts.

Everything we know about Apple Music users transferring their Spotify playlists

Apple Music is making it easier for subscribers to bring over their playlists from rival platforms. The new Transfer Music from Other Music Services option, available in settings and on the web player, lets users log in to another streamer and select their favorite playlists to import.

An interesting aspect is that this all-new feature supports user-created playlists only. Therefore, algorithm-driven ones are not allowed for the transition, as per Dexerto. Apple Music automatically matches songs across services during the transfer process. However, songs that do not align get flagged for manual review.

Finally, the tool has been made accessible to more regions, giving users a smoother way to migrate their music libraries without starting from scratch. For step-by-step guidance, Apple's Support page has already detailed the process. It also showcases steps for desktop users to handle it straight from their browsers.

Just switched to Apple Music from Spotify, after Apple addressed the only issue holding me back.



Their MacOS app was so outdated, MacOS 26 finally made it modern. Liquid Glass is really something. pic.twitter.com/nyG7QOW1Nk — Aman Gairola (@unstblElectron) August 27, 2025

Switching to Apple Music just got easier thanks to its new playlist transfer feature. Whether you are on iPhone, iPad, or Android, you can bring over your playlists from other music services in a few steps. A recent We Rave You report explained the steps to merge playlists to Apple Music.

For iPhone or iPad users:

Open Settings > Apps > Music Click on Transfer Music from Other Music Services Sign in to a supported streaming service Pick the playlists for transferring Click on Add to Library

For Android users:

Open the Apple Music app Click on the More button Tap the Settings option Select Transfer Music from Other Music Services Sign in and choose the playlists to shift Lastly, tap Add to Library

Subscribers get one of two outcomes after Apple Music scans their tracks and follows the procedure. While one emphasizes that all the songs matched and have been added to the library, the other reflects that some tracks need to be reviewed, as the platform was unable to match those songs.

Also, Apple Music has been recommending alternatives for such issues. Users can easily check and choose their preferences and save them manually.