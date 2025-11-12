Anti-ICE protesters perform an 80s-themed aerobics workout outside of Portland detention facility as part of “Sweatin’ Out the Fascists”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested alleged immigration violators at Fresh Mark, Salem, June 19, 2018. Image courtesy ICE ICE / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The anti-ICE protestors in Portland have come up with yet another creative way of demonstrating their feelings against the ICE officials. Over the weekend (on Sunday, November 9), a crowd of roughly 20 people - mostly women - was seen conducting an aerobics workout session outside of Portland's ICE facility building.

Dancing to the '80s wave tunes, the crowd was dressed in bright leotards as they moved in a session called Sweatin' out the Fascists. In addition to aerobics, other protestors showed up for crochet lessons and Latin dance as well.

Jennifer - one of the teachers at the session outside of the ICE facility - told Portland Mercury that it was "a fun way" of getting their voices heard, adding:

"It’s also a way to draw a contrast when people across the country are saying we are a war torn city that’s on fire. We’re not. We’re a fun-loving city… we’re here to have fun and make these guys over here look a little silly. It makes them look like they’re doing cosplay."

Per the local media outlet, the protestors did manage to get ICE's attention, with several officers stalking their activities from the facility's roof, with pepper ball guns in their hands.

Video clips from the aerobics session have since been going viral online, with several netizens calling it "lame" and "cringe" in the comments section.

An ICE officer held a woman at gunpoint in California

While Portland's protests against ICE aren't anything new, another reason why ICE is making headlines is over an LA incident. The incident took place on Sunday, November 9, in Orange County, where police officers spotted an ICE agent pulling his gun at a woman at an intersection in Santa Ana, The Guardian reports.

Per their reports, the ICE agent was dressed in regular clothes. The agent later claimed that the woman had been following and filming him, asking for the police's assistance, which the officers claimed wasn't possible, because no crime had been committed. The statement issued by the police department about the incident reads:

"ICE is a federal law enforcement agency, and Fullerton Police Officers will assist them, and any other local, state, or federal law enforcement agency, in situations involving immediate officer safety."

Meanwhile, in a statement released by Tricia McLaughlin from DHS, the woman driver was accused of screaming at the agent and even attempting a collision with his vehicle. It further read:

"To defend himself, following the aggression of the driver and her refusal to follow law enforcement commands, our officer followed his training and drew his weapon. The driver fled the scene before local police arrived and is still at large. No shots were fired."

However, in the videos of the incident surfacing online, the woman doesn't seem to have fled, as she can still be heard.