Video of anti-ICE protestor in Portland rubbing pepper ball residue on his gums goes viral

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested alleged immigration violators at Fresh Mark, Salem, June 19, 2018. Image courtesy ICE ICE / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

On Monday (November 10), a video of an oversized anti-ICE protestor from Portland went viral on X.

In the clip, the man - who had a black bandana tied to his head and was wearing a red t-shirt with "Trump is a c**t" written over it - touched the residue of DHS pepper balls and rubbed it on his gums. He later made several grunting noises in the clip.

🚨 NOW: Deranged anti-ICE “protestor” in Portland rubs residue from DHS pepper balls on his gums while grunting



DHS has to constantly deal with a bunch of mentally ill drug addicts outside their facility



Trump should open an asylum in Portland ASAP. pic.twitter.com/DVpJN6rONW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 10, 2025

The tweet's caption appealed to Trump for opening an asylum for his likes in Portland. It has since attracted reactions from netizens, with some of them commenting:

"Just wall the city off. The entire population of Portland needs an asylum." - commented an X user.

"sounds like the perfect reality show: "survival of the most outlandish," but for real, who needs a plot twist when daily life in portland is already wild af?" - questioned another.

"That dude seems totally sane. Gotta think he's an accountant or banker during the day and does this on the weekend to blow off some steam..." - wrote a third one.

"I bet it'll bother him a bit if he ever gets hit in the they/thems with one of those pepper balls while participating in FAFO" - replied a fourth netizen.

ICE could be setting up "mega detention centers" for illegal immigrants

The viral video of Portland's anti-ICE protestor comes days after Trump administration is in talks of setting up future "mega detention centers".

Per NBC News, it is planning on buying large warehouses - the likes of which are used by Amazon - to retrofit them as detention facilities.

According to a DHS and a White House official, ICE is looking at facilities located in the southern US regions, especially around the airports where immigrants are deported from.

Per the official, these facilities will be twice the size of the current detention facilities the ICE owns, and are being described as future "mega detention centers".

ICE acquiring new software to monitor people

It appears as if a potential mega detention center isn't the only new development being discussed at the ICE. It is also in works of acquiring new surveillance tools to identify and monitor people.

Per NPR news, this newly licensed software has features that can potentially identify a person and determine their immigration status. It includes a bundle of apps, some of them can recognize people simply by pointing your phones at them, while others come with iris-scanners.

The software functions by offering officers "access to vast amounts of location-based data". Besides the software, the federal agency is also working on amping up its social media surveillance with the help of AI-driven software contracts.

They are also considering hiring contractors who work 24/ to scour platforms and databases to create dossiers on users.

​