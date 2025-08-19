“Amanda Seales ate!” - Internet reacts as Insecure star debates 20 black conservatives in viral video

Amanda Seales during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Amanda Seales’ appearance on the popular talk show Jubilee on YouTube is going viral as netizens react to the Insecure actress’s debate with 20 Black conservatives. Among critical points that Seales expanded on in her appearance on Jubilee, the way the actress distinguished between the experience of Black Americans and Black immigrants, and her elaboration of the music industry’s hold over the output of Black artists stood out, as per Bet.

As netizens shared and reshared clips from the episode on social media platforms such as X, Seales sparked intense debate about issues relevant to the experience of Black people in the United States. Many netizens appreciated the way Seales reacted to contrary opinions and lauded the insights she provided into Black culture and ways of life.

While sharing a clip of Seales calling on Black immigrants to respect and not deny the fundamental differences between their experience and that of African-Americans, a netizen applauded the actress and wrote,

“couldn’t have worded this better. Amanda Seales ate!”

Another fan shared their opinion on the way Seales, who herself is a daughter of a Grenadian immigrant, defended her opinion, and wrote,

“Baby, Amanda Seales did not come to play with these ppl being xenophobic towards Black Americans and I thank her for it.”

Seales’ insistence on the importance of understanding instead of judgment struck a chord with a lot of netizens. One person thanked the actress and wrote on X,

“I appreciate Amanda Seales making the distinction for Black Americans, juxtaposed black people from other places. Until people internalize this truth, and be fully honest about it, we can't speak in terms of unity. Thank you Amanda Seales for speaking this truth.”

Another fan pointed out that an opponent of Seales on the debating table seemed to agree on certain points with the actress despite debating against her, and explained,

“I love it when people who disagree with you end up agreeing with you in the end lmao and don’t even f***ing know they are. Amanda Seales ate everyone up. loved her every moment.”

Even though Amanda Seales’ debate on Jubilee was loved by fans, many netizens expressed staunch disagreements with the actress

Many fans praised the way Seales won important debating points, some netizens also expressed their disagreements with the actress and slammed the way she reacted to some of her debating opponents. While criticizing Seales’ positions, a netizen wrote on X,

“Amanda Seals got cooked yet again. The only response she could come up with was “What’s your proximity to white people? I know black people are killing, r*ping, and robbing… but what’s your proximity to white people?” Insane!”

The debate was heated at times. Another internet user took to X to claim that Seales was putting up an act while reacting to contentious topics such as that of reparations. The netizen said,

“This young man cooked Amanda Seales in the topic of reparations so of course she resorted to an overly-emotional and overly-offended deflection act.”

While Seales’ appearance on Jubilee was certainly loved by some and hated by others, a netizen commented on the fact that despite some debaters offering interesting insights, they were not ultimately sure if people valued the originality of their opinions. The netizen remarked,

“This Amanda Seales jubilee episode shows me that ultimately nobody knows what they believe, why they believe it, or where their beliefs come from. Just mashing regurgitated talking points together and never getting to the root. Some were so close tho.”

Despite the varied reactions to Amanda Seales’ appearance on Jubilee, it is notable that the episode has sparked intense debate among netizens.