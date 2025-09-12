What happened to Eternal Love actor Alan Yu Menglong? Details explored as Chinese actor dies at 37

Chinese Actor Alan Yu Menglong Passes Away at 37 (Image via X / @manyapan)

Chinese actor and singer Alan Yu Menglong has died at 37. He was famous for his parts in Eternal Love and Go Princess Go. His management team shared the news on September 11 via Weibo. The statement read:

“With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on September 11. According to police investigations, criminal involvement has been ruled out. May the deceased rest in peace, and may the living remain strong."

Alan 'Yu' Menglong, 37, dies after reportedly falling from a building. Full story: https://t.co/qynl0GuCwY pic.twitter.com/Cia7j9XPiG — Complex (@Complex) September 11, 2025

Police ruled out any crime. Yu fell from the fifth floor of a home in Beijing's Chaoyang area. While some social media users speculated about the circumstances, authorities have not released further details.

Weibo took down unproven posts about Yu's last hours. It also blocked several accounts that spread rumors.

Alan Yu Menglong’s rise from talent shows to prominent drama roles

Yu was born in Urumqi, Xinjiang, in 1987. He first caught people's eye in 2007 on the talent show My Show! My Style!. In 2011, he made his first screen appearance in the short film The Little Prince.

He became well-known after his big role in the 2015 web drama Go Princess Go, which was a hit all over China.

Yu showed up in many hit shows, like Eternal Love, The Legend of White Snake, The Love Lasts Two Minds, The Moon Brightens for You, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, and Eternal Night Starry River.

He also joined big TV events. He took the stage at CCTV's Spring Festival Gala in 2023 and came back for the network's New Year's Eve Gala this year, which were big moments in his public life.

Yu stayed busy on social media until the day before he died, with his last Weibo post on September 10.

News of his death has grabbed a lot of focus across China, with fans mourning the loss of an actor who had become a familiar face in the entertainment scene over the past decade.