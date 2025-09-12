NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
New York Fashion Week is back and in full swing, and the parties are setting the tone for the spring/summer 2026 season. Big names in fashion and showbiz are all here, from Madewell's joint party with Dakota Fanning to a rich dinner by Veuve Clicquot and Simon Porte Jacquemus at the Central Park Boathouse.
Stars like Naomi Watts, Kaitlyn Dever, Martha Stewart, and Priyanka Chopra, and other big names, have been seen getting all the eyes on them in sharp suits and timeless black dresses, showing that the week's style parties are just warming up.
7 best dressed celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week Spring 2026
New York Fashion Week Spring 2026 has made the city its own big stage, and not just on the shows themselves. A-list stars came out with brave style picks. From cool, new looks to bold high-fashion fits, celebs added fresh, new energy on both the streets and front rows. Here's a list of seven big names whose outfits caught eyes and set the mood for this season’s fashion talk.
1. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts turned heads with her new look, wearing all black. She found the sweet spot between chic and bold. She wore a lace top and wide-leg trousers. She opted for a bold belt and a sharp matching bag. Her eye-catching get-up got all eyes on her, showing off her smooth way with up-to-date style.
2. Kaitlyn Dever
Actress Kaitlyn Dever caught the eye at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2026 show with her simple style. She did not go for the usual red-carpet spark. She kept her look casual and easy. The pared-back choice shone wide in the event's top-trend set, giving the show a new and cool angle.
3. Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna made a big splash at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2026 show. She opted for a bold outfit which immediately caught everyone's eye. The former Real Housewives of BeverlyHills star's brave look turned a lot of heads. It made the big event even more talked about and got people discussing all over social media.
4. Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart drew the public's attention at the L'Agence Spring 2026 show. She wore a deep burgundy outfit that fit well with the clean style of the season. The star's clothes stood out for their strong but classy look, giving a smart touch of color to the style event. Her look soon became a big part of the show, with people seeing how easy she made the bold outfit seem.
5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear show. They walked in with style and left a big mark. The power couple caught eyes with their sharp looks and added more buzz to one of fashion's most anticipated red carpet events. They soon became the stars of the day, with fans and fashion lovers all cheering them on.
6. Laura Dern
Actress Laura Dern was the talk of the town at Ralph Lauren's Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear event. She wore a light, boho-inspired dress that showed effortless elegance. The Oscar winner's style, often described as both modern and ageless, went well with the collection's fine look in a free-spirited style.
7. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain also came out strongly at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear show, sporting a gorgeous all-black lace dress. The Oscar-winning actress was turning heads with her eternal style, glowing amongst the crowded big names at the brand.
Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!