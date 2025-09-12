NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week is back and in full swing, and the parties are setting the tone for the spring/summer 2026 season. Big names in fashion and showbiz are all here, from Madewell's joint party with Dakota Fanning to a rich dinner by Veuve Clicquot and Simon Porte Jacquemus at the Central Park Boathouse.

Stars like Naomi Watts, Kaitlyn Dever, Martha Stewart, and Priyanka Chopra, and other big names, have been seen getting all the eyes on them in sharp suits and timeless black dresses, showing that the week's style parties are just warming up.

7 best dressed celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week Spring 2026

New York Fashion Week Spring 2026 has made the city its own big stage, and not just on the shows themselves. A-list stars came out with brave style picks. From cool, new looks to bold high-fashion fits, celebs added fresh, new energy on both the streets and front rows. Here's a list of seven big names whose outfits caught eyes and set the mood for this season’s fashion talk.

1. Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts turned heads with her new look, wearing all black. She found the sweet spot between chic and bold. She wore a lace top and wide-leg trousers. She opted for a bold belt and a sharp matching bag. Her eye-catching get-up got all eyes on her, showing off her smooth way with up-to-date style.