50 Cent has bought the rights to "Paid In Full" and will be remaking it into a TV series with Cam'ron as co-producer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

In a tweet posted by 50 Cent, on September 8, the rapper suggested that he had purchased the rights to the 2002 movie Paid In Full. He further revealed that he was up for remaking the movie as a TV show under his production company, G-Unit Film & Television. The tweet read,

"I now have the rights to PAID IN FULL, im developing it into a premium Tv show. if you like God Father of Harlem your gonna love this. Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country."

The rapper also confirmed that the project would have Cam'ron as the executive producer. For the unversed, Cam'ron played a character named "Rico" in the 2002 action film. As of now, no official statement or additional details about this plan is available.

The movie, released in October 2002, was directed by Charles Stone III. The list of producers included the names of some big shots like Jay-Z and Damon Dash. Other notable co-producers were Brett Ratner, Azie Faison, and Steve Rifkind. Apart from Cam'ron, the cast involved Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Carroll, Esai Morales, Regina Hall, and many others.

What is going on with 50 Cent's G-Unit Films and Television Inc.?

50 Cent founded the production company back in the year 2003. G-Unit Studios had reportedly been responsible for producing a number of documentaries capturing the lives of the rapper or his associates. In 2008, Cent decided to shut down the production company on a temporary basis. About two years later, in 2010, G-Unit Studios emerged as G-Unit Films and Television.

Earlier this year, around March, the rapper revealed that he had secured a lease of a venue in Shreveport, to expand his production company to Lousiana city. His vision further includes starting a state-of-the-art venue for production and other community events. The talks about this collaboration began back in 2023.

As per reports by Revolt.TV, the rapper spoke about the city, and said,

"In the short period of time, I've come to like the people of Shreveport in a different way. It feels like home for me, and eventually it'll be home because I have some work to do."

During campus unveiling, the rapper said,

"I'm beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film and Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport."

The rapper's production company has produced a number of films and series. Some of their films are: Blood Out, Fire With Fire, The Frozen Ground, and the latest one being 2025 film Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The company produced TV series like Dream School, The Oath, For Life, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Black Mafia Family, and others.

While 50 Cent had talked about remaking Paid In Full as a premium TV show, he has not revealed the number of episodes he was aiming at. The rapper further avoided revealing any details about the possible cast of the project.