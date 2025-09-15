2025 Emmys: The most talked-about moments everyone is buzzing about

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Britt Lower accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Severance" during the show at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards brightened up the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, celebrating television's biggest names and standout achievements. Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the event, and the ceremony aired live on CBS. The show caught eyes not just for the winners but also for Bargatze's unique way of handling long thank-you talks. From surprise wins to viral on-stage moments, the night had a lot for fans to buzz about.

The 2025 Emmy Awards had lots of key moments. From Seth Rogen breaking new records to Nate Bargatze's bold joke as host that got different views but still helped raise money for a good cause, the night kept viewers chatting. Add in memorable victories for The Pitt and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as fashion choices that turned heads for better or worse, and the show had many high points to talk about again.

The most talked-about moments everyone is buzzing about

Here are some of the most talked-about moments from the Emmys 2025:

1. Jennifer Coolidge's surprise monologue steals the spotlight

At the 2025 Emmys, Jennifer Coolidge was slated to hand out the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, but what happened next quickly stole all the spotlight. Instead of following the script, she launched into an extended monologue that hit on stuff from group chats to Ozempic to the mess that came after her own Emmy win. This long ramble went on for many minutes, standing out even more in a broadcast that frequently reminded viewers about a charitable donation shrinking with every passing second.

2. Tramell Tillman wins big as Emmy stage slip-up goes viral

At the 2025 Emmy Awards, all eyes were on big victories and memorable stage events. Jason Bateman made headlines as he gave the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award to Tramell Tillman. Nate Bargatze, a comedian, made folks laugh when he got Carrie Fairchild's name wrong as she paid homage to Golden Girls with her act of Thank You for Being a Friend. From surprise stumbles to touching nods, the night was full of times that had people chatting.

3. A Golden Girls sing-along steals the show

The 2025 Emmys turned into a trip down memory lane when a sudden Golden Girls tribute became the talk of the night. Country star Reba McEntire, with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman from Little Big Town, sang the TV show's loved theme tune, making the room light up with smiles. Big names like Quinta Brunson and Janelle James were seen nodding, Colin Farrell was snapping his fingers, and Sarah Paulson, Michael Urie, and Jessica Williams were singing along from where they sat. This fun show of love got everyone talking, though some fans said the only thing missing was some cheesecake.

4. Emmy's fashion came with a side of discomfort

At the 2025 Emmys, fashion proved to be as much a test of endurance as a red-carpet spectacle. Big names like Heather McMahan, Chase Sui Wonders, Leslie Bibb, and Brittany Snow said that looking good was not at all easy. Wonders made a joke about having to 'dissociate' to fit into her Thom Browne dress, while Bibb shared that she could hardly breathe in her Armani Privé. McMahan said she was jealous of Meg Stalter's simple jeans-and-tee look, as she was packed in Spanx and a girdle under her blue dress. Though the outfits shone bright, many stars wished for a tracksuit and a fast-food run after the event.

5. Britt Lower and Cristin Milioti's speeches spark buzz with hidden notes

The 2025 Emmys had many touching and easy-to-recall victory speeches, but two stood out for their unusual twist. Britt Lower and Cristin Milioti pulled eyes by holding up speeches with writing visible on the side facing the camera.

Lower nod was a clever callback to her Severance role, while Milioti's was from notes she wrote down in a fresh mind fix session. This rare bit made people more into it, bringing up talks about secrets passing during live TV.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!