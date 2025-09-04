Wuthering Heights movie trailer hints at dark passion, revenge, and tragic obsession starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is heading back to the big screen in a striking new adaptation. Warner Bros. has released the first teaser trailer, offering a glimpse into a vision steeped in Gothic passion, revenge, and obsession.

The project stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in this reimagining of Brontë’s novel. The upcoming film is not a traditional love story. Instead, it explores the dangerous pull between desire and destruction.

What roles are Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi playing?

In the upcoming film Wuthering Heights, Margot Robbie portrays Catherine Earnshaw, who is passionate, impulsive, and bound to the rugged landscape of the Yorkshire moors. Her love for Heathcliff is fierce but conflicted, clashing with her desire for social standing and stability.

Jacob Elordi takes on Heathcliff, the novel’s brooding anti-hero. An orphan brought into the Earnshaw family, Heathcliff endures years of humiliation and abuse, shaping him into a man defined by obsession and vengeance. His relationship with Catherine is both his salvation and his undoing, driving the novel’s cycle of love and retribution.

The teaser trailer emphasizes their volatile chemistry. The exchange between Robbie’s Catherine and Elordi’s Heathcliff, layered with tension, sets the tone for a film where intimacy is charged with danger.

Intercut with these exchanges are the director’s trademark provocative visuals: hands kneading bread, fingers piercing egg yolks, and bodices being tightened or torn. These fragments suggest a relationship defined as much by physicality and power as by love.

Casting has not been without controversy. Some critics have argued Robbie is older than the Catherine traditionally depicted, while Elordi’s casting revives long-running debates about Heathcliff’s origins, as Brontë described him with ambiguous racial heritage. Yet casting director Kharmel Cochrane defended the choices, pointing out that Fennell’s interpretation is not bound by strict realism but by stylized intensity. With Robbie’s established star presence and Elordi’s growing momentum, their pairing ensures this adaptation will command audience attention.

By centering Robbie and Elordi in these iconic roles, Wuthering Heights positions itself as both a star-driven prestige project and a provocative re-examination of one of literature’s most enduringly toxic romances.

Wuthering Heights release details explored

The upcoming gothic-romantic drama film Wuthering Heights will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026, in the United States. Warner Bros. secured the film’s worldwide distribution rights with production companies such as MRCfilm, Lie Still, and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment also being involved in the project.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Emerald Fennell, based on the 1847 novel of the same name by Emily Brontë. Linus Sandgren is the credited cinematographer for the film, and Suzie Davies serves as the production designer.

Alongside Robbie and Elordi, the cast list also includes Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell, Owen Cooper, and Vy Nguyen are a few of the other notable actors to appear in the film.

With its bold visuals, controversial choices, and powerhouse leads, Wuthering Heights is already one of the most talked-about literary adaptations in years.