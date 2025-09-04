From Margot Robbie's age to Jacob Elordie's casting, why is Wuthering Heights movie trailer facing so much backlash? Explained

Wuthering Heights © Warner Bros

The trailer for Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights has caught attention and new debates are taking place. The movie was supposed to give Emily Brontë's Gothic masterpiece a new spin. Instead, many are pointing out creative choices that seem too provocative, wrong, or even disrespectful to the spirit of the book.

The film is based on the doomed love story between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in 18th-century Yorkshire. They were raised together but stayed separated due to their class and circumstances. Their relationship becomes a destructive force for both families, unfolding over generations.

The movie should have been a celebration of Brontë’s legacy. But now it's overshadowed by debates about casting, age accuracy, costume choices, and even the soundtrack. From Margot Robbie’s age to Heathcliff’s race, the backlash shows no signs of slowing down.

A fan commented on Twitter,

"There is just no likable characters in this story. Super depressing."

Why is Wuthering Heights trailer facing backlash?

Wuthering Heights is expected to hit theaters worldwide on Valentine’s Day 2026. The backlash stems from several intertwined issues, each striking a nerve with longtime fans of the novel.

Heathcliff’s Race and Whitewashing Debate

Perhaps the biggest complaint surrounds Jacob Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff. In Brontë’s text, Heathcliff is described as “dark-skinned” and heavily implied to be of Romani or mixed-race heritage. This racial identity highlights the discrimination and abuse Heathcliff faces throughout the novel. Casting Elordi, a white Australian actor, has sparked accusations of whitewashing. Heathcliff’s ambiguous ethnicity not only distorts the story but also robs one of literature’s few Gothic antiheroes of color of his identity.

Another fan, BALUCIAGA, commented on X,



Heathcliff was suppose to be romantic, this casting is so upsetting

Margot Robbie’s age vs. Catherine’s youth

Another sticking point is Margot Robbie’s age. At 35, Robbie is significantly older than Catherine Earnshaw, who is a teenager for much of the novel’s timeline. While Hollywood often ages up characters for star power, fans argue that Catherine’s youth is integral to her impulsiveness and tragic downfall. Casting Robbie seems to undermine the authenticity of the role. The phrase Margot Robbie's age has become a trending talking point, symbolizing frustration with the film’s disregard for character accuracy.

Stephen Black mentioned on X:

"Cathy sure doesn’t look 18."

Charlie Xcx’s soundtrack choice

Adding fuel to the fire is the decision to score the trailer with Charli Xcx’s track “Everything is Romantic.” While Charli Xcx is known for futuristic pop anthems, many feel her music clashes with the Gothic tone of Wuthering Heights. The mismatch has left audiences unsettled, with some saying it trivializes the novel’s darkness. The repeated critique is that Charlie Xcx’s music makes the adaptation feel more like a modern romance drama than a faithful Gothic tragedy.

Costume anachronisms and test screening reactions

Fans also observed right away that Margot Robbie was wearing a wedding dress that felt like it was from the 1980s in the teaser, which seemed out of place since the story takes place in late 1700s Yorkshire. Memes made fun of the historical mistake spread like wildfire on social media. Early test screenings have only made people more worried. There have been reports of "aggressively provocative" scenes that some people think are just meant to shock rather than tell a story.

Jacob Elordie as well as the accent concerns has been a point of discussion. Fans are unsure if Jacob Elordie is the right choice for Heathcliff, even though he is a rising star. Aside from race, some people are worried about whether he can convincingly play the angry outsider who is brooding. Elordi is from Australia; there are also doubts about his ability to speak with the unique Yorkshire accent, which even British actors often have trouble with.