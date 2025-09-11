World leaders condemn killing of Charlie Kirk amid rising US political violence

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

BBC News reports that conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Thousands of students and attendees were present when the fatal shot was fired from what investigators believe was a nearby rooftop.

Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was best known as the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative student organization he started at 18, and for his frequent debates on university campuses across the United States.

Former U.S. presidents and world leaders have expressed condolences and called for restraint in the wake of the attack.

President Donald Trump described the incident as a “dark moment for America” and promised a federal crackdown on political violence.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting “a political assassination” and urged Americans to stop “hating” each other.

Security failures and conflicting reports about the suspect have drawn additional scrutiny, while the FBI confirmed that an initial subject in custody was later released.

Utah Valley University has closed its campus until September 15 as investigations continue.

Reactions from leaders in the U.S. and abroad to Charlie Kirk's death

Political leaders in the United States and other countries quickly issued statements. President Trump said in a video message,

“Charlie inspired millions and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror.”

He added that the federal government would identify and pursue anyone responsible for political violence.

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden also spoke. Bush said,

“Violence and vitriol must be purged from the public square. Members of other political parties are not our enemies; they are our fellow citizens.”

Clinton called for peaceful debate, while Obama and Biden said violence must not be allowed to shape American democracy.

International leaders, including Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentina’s Javier Milei, sent condolences. Starmer said,

“We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear.”

Netanyahu described Charlie Kirk as a strong supporter of Israel, and Milei addressed his global audience of young followers.

Security concerns and witness accounts of Charlie Kirk's shooting

The shooting occurred before an audience of about 3,000 at an outdoor venue on the UVU campus. Utah officials said six officers were assigned to the event, but witnesses described minimal bag checks or equipment screening.

Some reported chaos as the crowd fled. A student told CBS News,

“Everybody just started running and screaming. Girls were crying. It was insane.”

The FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety believe the gunman wore dark clothing and fired from a rooftop near the Losee Center, about 150 yards from the stage.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a figure on the roof, though investigators said the quality was too poor to confirm.

Governor Cox later said one person of interest was in custody, while FBI Director Kash Patel clarified that an earlier subject had been released but might still face obstruction charges.

Officials confirmed that Charlie Kirk was transported to the hospital by private security but did not survive. UVU has closed classes and operations until September 15, while law enforcement continues its investigation.



Charlie Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two young children. Tributes highlighted him as a devoted family man in addition to his public activism.



