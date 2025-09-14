The Witcher season 4 reveals first look of Liam Hemsworth stepping into Henry Cavill's shoes as Geralt of Rivia this October

Netflix has officially announced that The Witcher Season 4 is hitting the screens on October 30, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Starred in Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth will soon be seen taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The role was played by Henry Cavill for the past three seasons; however, he stepped out of the show over some ‘’creative differences.’’

The first teaser of The Witcher season 4 sees Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth) in an intense fight with a monstrous (vengeful spirit) creature.

It has already been teased that the upcoming season will have more action.

With Liam fighting back to knock and trap the monster, towards the end of the thrilling teaser, he reaches into its chest and crushes its heart, which causes the wraith to dissipate into black dust.

Liam Hemsworth is already ‘’over the moon,’’ to step into Henry Cavill’s shoes, and he is even excited ‘’to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.’’

At the time of the announcement of his taking up the lead role, he said,

‘’Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

In April, the show announced that season 4 would be shot back-to-back with a fifth and final season. The show is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of fantasy books.

The remaining two seasons will follow the plot from the remaining three books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Also, the series is not solely based on the book for its plot and characters, since it's also an adaptation from CD Projekt Red’s video game franchise.

The logline of the fourth season reads:

“After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

Henry Cavill announced his exit from the series, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the role

Before attributing his exit to “creative differences,” Henry Cavill wrote in his statement:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Now, Liam Hemsworth is looking quite similar to Henry Cavill’s version, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner, has already announced that the series will eventually conclude with the fifth season.

He said,

“This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever,”

The Witcher's executive producer, Steve Gaub, told Radio Times about the transition of the characters (from Cavill to Hemsworth). He said,

"I think, holistically, Henry gave us an incredible three seasons of Geralt but there's been so many franchises that have had really strong title characters and eventually, for whatever reason, personal decision or just the length of time-frame, the title character changes actors."

This season will follow the same episode format as previous ones, featuring a total of eight episodes, all releasing together on premiere day.

Confirmed cast members in The Witcher season 4