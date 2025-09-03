Why won't there be a new episode of Big Brother 27 on Sunday? Details explored

aLeslie Moonves, and Julie Chenttends 2017 CBS Upfron at The Plaza Hotel (Image via Getty).

Big Brother 27 premiered on Thursday, July 10, 2025, on CBS. From the day of release, Big Brother 27 has been airing regularly every week's Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Weekly, it's been released at 8:00 p.m. EST.

On Wednesday, the Big Brother 27 episodes are usually 90 minutes, and on Sundays and Thursdays, the episodes are usually 60 minutes. As Big Brother 27 is near its finale, its regular Sunday, Thursday, and Wednesday schedule is now getting overhauled. For the next two weeks, the Sunday airing schedule will be changed on other days of the week.

On Sunday, September 7, 2025, the Video Music Awards are going to be aired for the first time on CBS. Therefore, the episode of Big Brother 27, which was supposed to air that day, is now rescheduled for Tuesday, September 9.

More about Big Brother 27 episode release rescheduling

On some of the further Sundays, the time will be delayed because of the airing of football matches. Reports also suggest that the episode of September 18 will likely have a double eviction. As the show is in its final phase and there are still nine houseguests remaining, with just four weeks left.

Meanwhile, episodes on September 10 and 11 will have their regular release, but the Sunday release of September 14 is still not confirmed. Further, September 17 and 18 will have two-hour episodes each. This week, there will be a Friday airing of a Big Brother 27 episode. The September 21 Sunday episode is delayed due to the football matches.

The episodes on September 24 and 25 will run at their usual times. Friday, September 26, is in the schedule, and September 28 will be the 90-minute finale of the show.

More about Big Brother 27

So far in Big Brother 27, seven eliminations have been done. The upcoming schedule change can bring more twists and turns, and also the threat of a double eviction for the contenders.

In the last 7 weeks, houseguests Zae Frederich, Amy Bingham, Adrin Rocha, Jimmy Heagerty, Zach Cornell, Rylie Jefferies, and Katherine Woodman have been eliminated. The remaining houseguests are Rachel Reilly, Vince Panaro, Kelly Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Morgan Pope, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, Clifton "Will" Williams, Mickey Lee, and Ashley Hollis.

Stay tuned for more updates.

