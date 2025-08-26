Why was Effie from Power arrested? Alix Lapri charges explored in wake of recent arrest

Alix Lapri has been released shortly after being arrested (Image via Getty)

Alix Lapri was taken into custody last week on some serious accusations. WSB-TV Atlanta stated that the actress and singer was arrested on August 18, 2025, and was immediately transported to the DeKalb County Jail. She is mostly known for playing Effie Morales in Power.

Lapri’s mugshot was also obtained by The Shade Room, and it shows her wearing a hoodie while looking at the camera. The charges against her include third-degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct.

The news was initially reported by The Georgia Gazette around four days after Alix Lapri’s arrest. However, the circumstances leading to the latest legal issue are yet to be made official. The Shade Room also confirmed that she has been released from prison.

A day before being arrested, Alix shared a video through her official handle on Instagram, where she was spotted inside a club.



“Drop that sh*t DJ”, Lapri wrote in the caption.









While Alix has also not addressed anything about the arrest from her side, she has continued her social media activities. The Standing Up star posted some snaps most recently on Monday, August 25, and they were seemingly taken at the set of a film or TV show. Lapri mentioned below the photos:



“Gotta keep at it buddy. Chase the dream and know no fear.”



Apart from that, Alix took to her Instagram Story to post a video where she was spotted walking at some random location and recording herself on camera at the same time.

Alix Lapri was cast in a new film with some popular faces earlier this year

The Topeka, Kansas native has been included among the lead cast members of an upcoming dark comedy film. The news was first reported by CBS 42 on March 26, 2025, revealing the film’s name as Sheepwell.

Notably, the outlet stated that apart from Alix Lapri, a few more people have been finalized to appear in the film, including Michole Briana White, Connor Paolo, Lauren Elizabeth Harris, and Denise Grayson. The new film is being directed by Kim Caicedo.

As per CBS 42, the basic premise of the film is based on a Broadway play by Margaret Rose Caterisano of the same title. Kim has adapted the entire screenplay with Danielle DeMatteo, and the main storyline will be about a situation where a woman confronts an overconfident traveler. SheNYC Arts has joined as the producer of the film, which is an organization working to bring equality among all genders in the entertainment industry.

While speaking to CBS 42, Kim said that the play also features a lot of elements, apart from the mystery and thriller. He said that it depicts the struggle of women in the real world and added:



“Upon reading the script for the first time, I was immediately consumed by these women and the eerie, twisted Southern landscape that they’re trying to survive in.”



Alix Lapri originally started her career on television with Reed Between the Lines. This was followed by Red Band Society, Power, and Power Book II: Ghost. She also has some films in her credits, such as Standing Up and Den of Thieves.