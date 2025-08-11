Why is Jonah David TikTok trending? Viral video with Daniela of Katseye sends fans into a frenzy

KATSEYE perform onstage during iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Daniela Avanzini of the Los Angeles-based girl group Katseye has sparked dating rumors with TikToker Jonah David. It all began on Sunday, August 10, 2025, after X user @katsz_BC reshared a TikTok showing Dani walking with a man looking like David.

The clip, originally shared by TikTok user @zuko.ackerman, featured the alleged pair walking closely together as they went about their date in L.A. When the songstress spotted the fan trying to take a picture, she blew a kiss at them. The post went on to show David with his arms around her back and holding Daniela's purse.

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react, and soon Jonah David was trending online. Many expressed their excitement at the news.

"omg okay dani see you hes fiiiiine," one wrote.

"no matter how jealous I am, atleast she picked a hot man," another commented.

"My girl Dani picking a fine ahh man, WE ALL CHEERED!! Treat her like a queen David, she deserves it," a fan noted.

​

Others criticized comments alluding to parasocial relationships with celebrities.

"i love how katseye dgaf & just publicly hang out w their partners," one pointed out.

"“Well at least he’s cute” so and if he wasn’t it doesn’t matter your not dating him Dani is the parasocialness is getting outta hand," a exasperated fan added.

"AND THE CROWD IS….. happy that she’s happy?? that’s the only correct answer actually," another chimed in.

Jonah David's 2025 EP features the track ANDREAS FREESTYLE, which fans believe references Daniela's middle name

Jonah David is a TikToker who rose to fame sharing content surrounding fashion and lifestyle. According to Famous Birthdays, he started his Instagram page in September 2015. David frequently shares TikToks featuring content with music by artists like GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Daniel Caesar playing in the background. The influencer's TikTok currently boasts over 180,000 followers.

According to the outlet, David was born in September 2003 in Canada. His father introduced him to music at an early age, and Jonah David has continued to sing to this day.

Per his profile on Apple Music, the influencer dropped his debut soul-themed EP, ENTRY003, this June. The eight-track project features the song ANDREAS FREESTYLE. Notably, fans, including X user @katsz_BC, believe the title is a reference to Daniela Avanzini's middle name, Andrea.

The X user also shared screenshots of social media posts by the Katseye member and Jonah David to suggest they were seen wearing the same hoodie. Another screenshotshowed the influencer taking a selfie with a stuffed toy dog, much like Daniela's.

Further, they also shared a screenshot of a text exchange between David and Daniela's mother, Ana. Ana reportedly commented, "Love it! (red heart emoji)" under the influencer's post.

The alleged couple also share a public playlist on Spotify, titled "our playlist." Per the X user, this first sparked rumors of a romance between the pair.

Despite the speculations, neither Jonah David nor Daniela has publicly commented on their relationship.