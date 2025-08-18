Why is Joan Jett trending on X? Viral post explored

Joan Jett released her version of I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll many years ago (Image via Getty)

Joan Jett has been trending after a TikTok video shared by her went viral on different platforms. Notably, a post related to the clip grabbed a lot of attention, triggering a situation where Jett’s fans started defending her and celebrating her music at the same time.

The clip was reshared by @Langmanvince on August 17, 2025, and it was recorded many years ago, where Joan was performing the single, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, at an unknown location.

“I’m embarrassed to say I liked this band when I was in high school”, the caption reads.

The words featured below the clip were seemingly not liked by Joan Jett’s fans, as they immediately began responding in the comments, with most of them praising the singer for the song and her stage presence at the same time. People even recalled the moments when they used to listen to the track after it originally came out.

While Joan has not responded to the post so far, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll was originally a creation of the London-based band Arrows. Initially released in 1975, Joan recreated the single around six years later so that it could be included in an album of the same title, where Jett collaborated with the band Blackhearts for the second time.

The recreated single was also successful, as it remained on top of the Billboard charts for a long time and received a positive response from everyone. The reviews for the album were also the same, and it included ten singles in the soundtrack.

Joan Jett recalls her journey over all these years in an interview

Although the Wynnewood, Pennsylvania native has not announced any new project until now, she has been busy with It’s A Nice Tour since August 14, 2025. Notably, Joan has been joined by the band Blackhearts, along with Billy Idol, for the event, as per USA Today.

Joan Jett spoke to the outlet in June this year, where she opened up on the shows scheduled under the tour. The Endless Bummer star was questioned about how she maintained the same look for more than 40 years.

Joan responded by saying that she is grateful for the fact that she had an “athletic body” and never had the requirement to go for a workout on any occasion. Jett also stated:

“I try to walk every day and I do some weights. I had a shoulder operation so it’s important to keep my muscle strength up and I do a lot of core work. And you know, traveling, walking through airports and venues, that’s my exercise. But the traveling, that’s the one part of my job that I don’t love. It’s all wear and tear on your body.”

She further stated that she realized over the years that no one can buy time, even if a person has a lot of wealth. Jett mentioned that she is now 66 years old, and she had the opportunity to learn about new things when she was 50.

“You had a vision of the world and that’s what it was and maybe you didn’t question it enough. But I’m happy with what I’ve done and who I am”, Joan said.

Joan Jett’s last major project was with Blackhearts, titled Mindsets, which was released around two years ago.