Why is Bob the Builder found dead in Atlanta trending? Viral tweet explored

Bob the Builder (Photo: YouTube/@WildBrain Little Ones)

Bob the Builder is going viral on social media. The X page, @DailyNoud, uploaded a picture of the children's cartoon on August 9, 2025, jokingly saying that Bob the Builder was found "dead" in Atlanta, and it garnered over 370,000 likes and 38,000 retweets.

BREAKING: Bob The Builder found dead in Atlanta. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/J0rY0dFbo6 — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) August 9, 2025

The origin of the Bob the Builder meme came from rapper JID's recent track Community. On August 8, 2025, the artist, whose real name is Destin Choice Route, released the song.

In it, JID stated that he doesn't care about "industry beef" or the rappers at the top. Then, in the first verse, he rapped that he would "put a b*llet" in Bob the Builder before anybody kicks him and his family out of their apartment building.

"I'll put a b*llet in Bob the f**kin' Builder 'fore they try and kick us out the building," he rapped.

The line quickly went viral for JID's reference to the beloved kids' cartoon. Netizens started making memes, as they jokingly asked why the rapper dissed Bob the Builder in his song.

Daily Noud is a parody page on X. It posts false satirical news and has more than 113,000 followers.

The page parodies Daily Loud, another popular X page for music.

#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud," the description section of the X page reads.

JID's song containing the Bob the Builder diss is from his newest studio album, God Does Like Ugly

JID's album, God Does Like Ugly, was released on August 8, 2025. It follows his successful 2022 album, The Forever Story. Various artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, Westside Gunn, 6lack, Don Toliver, Jessie Reyez, hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, Clipse, Ciara, Mereba, Baby Kia, and rapper Pastor Troy featured on the album.

In an interview with Complex on August 8, JID shared the story behind his recent album's name. He stated that before his grandmother passed away in 2019, he talked with her about a serious matter, and she remarked, "God does like the ugly." She then immediately told JID to name his album that.

"2019, my grandmother passed. But before this, I remember just speaking to her. It was something crazy going on, a world occurrence or something. And Shawty was like, 'God does like ugly.' Letting it all this out. And then she was like, 'You should name this your album.' I was like, 'Dang girl, you cold,'" the rapper stated.

He also shared that he simultaneously worked on The Forever Story and God Does Like Ugly during 2020-2021, and he "poured" all the emotions regarding his grandmother's passing into the album.

"When I locked in on The Forever Story, I locked in on this. So, I've been working on these projects kind of like simultaneously. 2020-21, all that stuff... It was some of that pain from her passing that kind of all poured into this album," the rapper said.

For the unversed, JID's album, The Forever Story, received critical acclaim when it was released. It also went to the number 12 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.