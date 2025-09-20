"Why does Vince have this pull on women?" - Big Brother star Rachel questions Lauren and Morgan's tussle for the cast member

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 aired a new Unlocked episode on September 19, 2025.

In one segment of the episode, hosts Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur played an exclusive clip from the jury house where Rachel Reilly and Will Williams resided, as first and second jurors, respectively.

Kelley Jorgensen and Lauren Domingue were evicted after Will had yet to enter the jury house. The exclusive clip showed Rachel watching the incidents that unfolded after her exit, one of which was Lauren winning the Head of Household title and putting Morgan, Will, and Ashley on the nomination block.

While Rachel understood the rest, she could not see why Lauren would target Morgan.

Will explained to her that Lauren wanted Vince “to herself,” so she targeted his closest ally, Morgan. Upon hearing that, Rachel said:

“Why does Vince have this pull on women in this Big Brother game?”

The Big Brother star and former winner reiterated her confusion by saying, “I don’t get it, I don’t get it." Will, on the other hand, said that Vince was the “back daddy of the season.”

Rachel and Will then reacted to everything else that unfolded, including the BB Comics, Will’s eviction, and more.

Big Brother season 27 star Rachel was shocked to see Will enter the jury house after her

Rachel was eliminated from the contest in a shocking White Locust twist after she failed to complete a maze within the given time frame. With that, she became the first juror of season 27.

While speaking to the cameras about her journey, she said:

“Congratulations to me. I’m the first Big Brother houseguest that’s ever been eliminated and not evicted. I love making legends happen. So, in the White Locust competition, I entered the hamster wheel of death. Yeah, I choked. I definitely choked.”

That said, she added that she could not wait for the new juror. Rachel was confident that it would be someone between Kelley, Vince, or Morgan.

As a result, she was shocked when she saw Will enter the jury house.

Will, on the other hand, confessed that he was happy he made the jury because he thought he was going to get evicted within the first couple of weeks.

As soon as he arrived, he informed Rachel that the Judges’ alliance was “no more.” Upon hearing that, she replied that he was the last person she had expected to see walking into the jury house.

Regardless, she looked forward to spending time with him and observing the remaining houseguests’ game plans.

“We’re gonna talk about our spouses. We’re gonna have adult conversations. Frankly, I’m glad it’s him,” she added.

The duo then settled and went through everything that happened after the White Locust elimination.

Rachel was shocked to see Lauren become the next Head of Household (HOH) following her exit.

She opined that although Lauren had the title, it must have been Vince running her HOH because she could not make a decision for herself.

Will then told Rachel that Morgan sat with a “poopy face” after Lauren was crowned the new HOH.

Rachel believed it was because she had given up her game for Vince, who had chosen Lauren over her in the White Locust competition.

The Big Brother star was even more confused when she found out about the tussle between Morgan and Lauren for Vince, saying she could not understand why they would argue over him.

Rachel further explained that had Keanu gone after Lauren during his HOH like she had asked him to, Lauren would have gone home, and there would not have been any drama between her and Morgan.

“We would have all been in the house, and Mickey. But like, Keanu didn’t ever want to listen to me,” Rachel said.

Shortly after, the Big Brother alum witnessed Will’s eviction and was upset to see him break down in tears.

Rachel and Will lastly discussed the game plans of the remaining houseguests and worried about Ashley, knowing she no longer had any allies in the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.