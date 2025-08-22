Why did Brent Hinds leave Mastodon? What we know as former guitarist dies in motorcycle clash at 51

Brent Hinds of Mastodon (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Brent Hinds, the former lead guitarist and co-founder of the heavy metal band Mastodon, passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. His Harley-Davidson bike crashed with a BMW SUV while making a turn at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

The Atlanta-based band Mastodon was formed in 2000, consisting of four members: vocalist Troy Sanders, guitarist Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor. The band announced on Instagram on March 7, 2025, that Hinds had left the band, and it was allegedly a mutual decision.

Months later, the former guitarist hinted that the separation was allegedly not mutual. A Mastodon fan uploaded a video of Hinds' guitar solo on Instagram on August 5, 2025. In the comment section, Brent claimed that he was "kicked out" by the other members for supposedly embarrassing them.

The former guitarist also said that Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor were "out of key" and sounded "horrible." Brent Hinds stated that the two allegedly used autotune as they "can't sing." He also said that the members were the "biggest fans" of themselves, noting that Troy Sanders supposedly thought of himself as "God's gift."

"My Guitar sounds great, but Troy and prawn sound absolutely horrible, they are way out of key ..embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am, but what about who they are? They are two people that can't sing..together live or anywhere else in the world... f**k these guys," Hinds wrote in the comment section.

Mastodon paid tribute to former member Brent Hinds

The Atlanta-based band released a statement on August 21, 2025. The members posted a picture of Brent Hinds and said that they were in "unfathomable sadness and grief" after hearing the news of his sudden passing.

Mastodon members recalled the 25 years they spent together as they made music and shared multiple "triumphs" and "milestones." The band asked their followers to give Hinds' family and friends privacy so they could grieve in this difficult time.

"We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone's privacy during this difficult time," the heavy metal band wrote.

Mastodon is a six-time Grammy-nominated band. They won their first and only Grammy award in 2018. Their song Sultan's Curse from the Emperor of Sand album was nominated for Best Metal Performance.

According to The New York Times' August 21, 2025, report, Brent Hinds is survived by his parents, Dean Campbell and Billy Hinds, step-mother Heide Hinds, step-sister Traci Perry, sister-in-law Emily Ford-Hinds, nephew and niece Bradley and Lily.

Hinds' brother, Bradley Ray Hinds, passed away in December 2010, at the age of 39. His cause of death is unknown, as there are no reports of it. Stay tuned for more news regarding the former Mastodon member, Brent Hinds.