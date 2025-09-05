Why are there rumors about Stella Henry leaving General Hospital? Plot details explored

Vernee Watson aka Stella Henry (Image via Intagram/ @verneewatson)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, speculation about Stella Henry’s possible departure from Port Charles began when her character was implicated in an insurance fraud case. Adding to the buzz, rumors circulated that actress Vernee Watson, who portrays Stella, might be stepping away from the show due to health concerns and could be taking time off to focus on her well-being.

However, it’s important to note that neither the actress nor the team has confirmed any such news. Until an official announcement is made, Stella’s future on General Hospital remains uncertain, leaving fans anxious about whether this storyline marks a temporary break or more.

Here’s everything to know about the current storyline of Stella Henry on General Hospital

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, currently, Aunt Stella is in the middle of an insurance fraud case. Let’s start from the beginning.

It all started when Stella came to Curtis’s office to ask about Trina’s breakup with Kai, though Curtis exclaimed that she gives the kids some space. The two further went to Metro Court, there Drew sat with Martin, and when he saw Curtis, he approached him for truce. Stella gave them a moment alone and went to Drew’s table where Martin sat. There Martin expressed about his back issues and Stella recommended him physioherepy sessions.

Martin followed Stella’s advice and began attending physiotherapy sessions at General Hospital. While there, he happened to run into Stella and expressed his gratitude for recommending the treatment. However, he admitted that he wouldn’t be able to fully benefit from the sessions since his insurance didn’t cover the entire cost.

Hearing this, Stella reassured him that she could step in to help, mentioning that she had close connections with the Quartermaine family, who might be able to assist in resolving the issue.

Anyhow, further on General Hospital, things took a turn when Stella was arrested for an insurance fraud case. Upon learning this, Martin went in to help her, but was unable to as he discovered he was also a party in the case. Since Stella helped him with his insurance, it backfired and led her to the Port Charles Police Department.

When Drew learned about the situation, he managed to fast-track Stella’s case and get her into more trouble, since she is related to Curtis Ashford. Upon learning that Drew had a hand in fast-tracking the case, Curtis was extremely agitated.

Anyhow, as seen in the recent episode of General Hospital, Drew Cain was shot. Though he has a long list of enemies, Stella Henery is now one of them. Speculations suggest that Stella Henery might be the one who shot Drew, and this might lead to the scene of Stella’s exit from the show.

However, there is no official confirmation about Stella leaving General Hospital or being the person behind who shot Drew. Rumors about Vernee Watson’s potential exit from the show also stem from speculation that the actress may be facing health-related challenges.

If true, this storyline could serve as a convenient way to write Stella out of Port Charles, either temporarily or on a more permanent basis. However, it’s important to note that no official confirmation has been given by the actress or by General Hospital representatives.

