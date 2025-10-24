Why are there rumors about Amy Morton leaving Chicago P.D.? Details explored

Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt on Chicago P.D.

Amy Morton, who plays Sergeant Trudy Platt on Chicago P.D., is in a middle of a rumor that claims her exit from the show. Amy’s Platt has been one of the five original characters on the detective thriller show since season 1. As such, speculations about her departure have left fans shaken who would miss her steady presence in the show.

However, there is no word from the NBC or the actor herself about an exit. As such, it is safe to assume that the rumors are untrue and Amy Morton will continue to play Trudy Platt on Chicago P.D. Season 13.

Meanwhile, the NBC show had a new entrant in Officer Eva Imani, played by Arienne Mandi, in its current season.

Imani is presented as a former ATF who has her own ideology of working leaving her at odds with her former supervisors.

This proved the right equation for Sergeant Voight who needed to fill in the vacancy left by Officer Kiana Cook at the end of the previous season.

Chicago P.D. Season 13: A look at rumors surrounding Amy Morton’s exit

As mentioned before, with no official word on Morton’s departure, it is likely that the rumors surrounding her exit are untrue.

The speculations started with social media posts from various fan groups claiming that Amy Morton confirmed her exit from Chicago P.D. at the end of the current season.

An Instagram post from such a fan group stated:

“BREAKING: Amy Morton Confirms Exit from Chicago P.D. After Upcoming Season — “It’s Time to Say Goodbye”’

Similar claims were put up in other social media platforms such as a Facebook page, titled One Chicago Fan Club, claimed that the actor bid farewell to her character through an announcement. They quoted the actor saying:

“I knew this day would come, and while it’s bittersweet, it feels right,” Morton shared in a statement. "The cast, the crew, the fans — they’ve been my family. I’ll always carry Chicago with me."

As such, more posts appeared across fan social media accounts about Amy Morton’s presumed exit from Chicago P.D.

Incidentally, Amy Morton had spoken to NBC Insider in September 2024 about her character, Trudy Platt, right before the show’s season 12.

At the time, she had claimed that the Chicago P.D. team was like a family and she was happy to see everybody every year. The cast and the crew witnessed every life event of each other for over twelve years. She said:

“So it's made us very tight-knit and I really feel lucky to be able to see these people every year.”

Meanwhile, Deadline reported on October 21, 2025, that another central character from the show, Adam Ruzek, is slated for a brief departure.

As per the report, actor Patrick John Flueger will be taking a temporary leave of absence from the show to sort out his personal matters.

As such, the show’s plot will be adjusted to offer the character a break. Whether Flueger’s impending departure fueled rumors about Amy Morton’s exit, is as yet unclear.

Revisiting Amy’s Trudy Platt

As fans already know, Sergeant Platt was a patrol officer and cleared the detective exam twice, but had to take up a desk job due to a hip injury from a gunshot.

As one of the founding characters of the show, she has old association with Voight, Burgess, Ruzek and Torres. A strong personality with a tough sense of morality, Sergeant Platt has been a stable base for many investigations done by the Intelligence Unit of CPD.

In the current Chicago P.D. Season 13, she appeared in the season premiere episode, Consequences. She was also seen in the third and the fourth episodes, titled, Canaryville and Root Cause.

Tune in to NBC every Wednesday to catch Amy Morton play Sergeant Trudy Platt on Chicago P.D.