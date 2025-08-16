Who won The Great American Recipe Season 4? Details explored

Coby Bailey from The Great American Recipe season 4 (Image via Instagram/@captcobyscajuncooking)

Episode 6 of The Great American Recipe Season 4 was the grand finale and was released on August 15, 2025. It saw three finalists, Rex Alba, Coby Bailey, and Waigal Safi, representing their respective cultures, Filipino, Cajun, and Afghan, on the national stage.

For the finale episode, each contestant was given a memory box. It was sent to them by their respective family members and contained a note and a recipe from their hometown. The home cooks were asked to give their spin on these recipes.

Then, for the second round, they had to cook their Great American Recipe within three hours. For this one, they had to make an entrée, a side dish, and a dessert. After a neck-and-neck competition, Coby Bailey, from Louisiana, bagged the win.

How did Coby Bailey from The Great American Recipe win the show?

For his hometown recipe, Coby received the recipe for Shrimp Po Boy. Giving his spin to it, he decided to make a Cypress Po Boy out of it, an ode to the Cypress vegetation in Lafayette, Louisiana. He also decided to make homemade fries to go with it.

"I am super proud to represent Cajun culture through the time that I've been here cooking my food," said Coby.

After tasting his Cypress Shrimp Po Boy, Tiffany said that its presentation was unlike any other Po Boy she had seen. She said it had a lot of flavour and the seafood in it wasn't undercooked. She liked how the sauce tasted as well, but she thought the fries were sticking to each other; however, they tasted good.

Jake Cohen, the special guest judge for this episode, said that every ingredient came together perfectly and nothing was overpowering. He also said that it was perfectly saucy. The judges then announced him as the winner of this round.

For the next round, Coby's wife, Toni, was invited to help him cook. For the entrée, Coby decided to make Cornbread Stuffed Chicken with Andouille Sauce. For the side dish, he was making a Coleslaw and Millie's Potatoes, and Firehouse Cobbler for the dessert.

"This is my Great American Recipe because this is Coby on a plate," he said.

He added that being on The Great American Recipe had brought him closer to his family, the Cajun people, and to Louisiana. Coby shared that his grandmother passed down the recipe to his wife, so having her cook with him was special. The Firehouse Cobbler was making him nervous because he hadn't gotten good reviews on the bread pudding he served in a previous episode.

Then, when the judges tasted his main dish, Tim said that Coby had made several one-pot dishes throughout his journey on the show. He liked that he had made a dish with a variety of things. He liked how Coby had rolled and wrapped the chicken and tied the flavours together.

Tiffany praised the way the chicken was cooked and the way Millie's potatoes were made. She, however, thought that the coleslaw could have been cooked better. For his Firehouse Cobbler, Francis liked that it was chewy and crispy at the same time. He also appreciated the combination of blueberries and lemon.

Tim also thought that the blueberries paired well with the cake-like texture. Tiffany liked the overall dish but thought whipped cream could have taken the dish up a notch. After considering the dishes of all three contestants, the judges announced Coby as the winner of The Great American Recipe.

