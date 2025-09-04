Who won the BB Block Buster on Big Brother 27 week 8? Details explored

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

In Week 8 of Big Brother 27, which aired on September 4, 2025, the houseguests competed for the BB Block Buster power following a tense Veto meeting and shifting alliances.

The nominees, Ashley Hollis, Mickey Lee, and Vince Panaro, faced off in the competition titled “Forensic Frenzy.”

By the end of the challenge, Vince secured the win, guaranteeing his safety from eviction. This left Ashley and Mickey on the block, setting the stage for the live vote later in the episode.

Big Brother 27 Week 8: Vince wins Block Buster competition

Fallout after the Veto meeting

The events leading up to the Block Buster competition began with Morgan Pope winning the Power of Veto, ensuring her safety. This forced Head of Household Keanu Soto to nominate Ashley Hollis alongside Mickey Lee and Vince Panaro.

Tension quickly escalated when Ashley confronted Keanu, accusing him of dishonesty.

Rachel Reilly, who had a strong affiliation with Ashley, blasted Keanu, adding to the already tense dynamic in the house.

Rachel also shared in the Diary Room that she would no longer be working with Keanu going forward. In the meantime, Mickey was aggressively trying to gather votes by speaking with other houseguests, like Kelley, Morgan, Will, and Ava.

Even with all these conversations, she still worried about whether she could have enough support to stay.

Vince remained a bit more under the radar, but did vocalize concerns over being stuck in the middle with countesses between Keanu and other players.

Campaigns and shifting dynamics

As eviction night approached, multiple conversations shaped the direction of the votes. Mickey reached out to Will and Ava, asking for their support.

However, Ava made it clear in private that she had no plans to keep Mickey in the game.

Vince and Mickey also briefly discussed forming a pact to protect each other in future competitions, though hesitation remained about how such a deal might impact existing alliances.

Rachel, Ashley, Mickey, and Will met to consider targeting Vince as a stronger strategic move. The group discussed that eliminating him could weaken the opposite side of the house.

This plan created further uncertainty about how the eviction would unfold, as the alliances continued to fracture.

The Block Buster competition

The Week 8 Block Buster, "Forensic Frenzy," was a challenge for the three nominees to go into a wind chamber and collect as many DNA balls swirling around the chamber, and put them in a test tube canister in proper sequence. Order and accuracy were crucial to winning.

Vince clearly outperformed his fellow nominees and finished the task prior to Ashley and Mickey. Vince's win guaranteed him immunity and meant that Ashley or Mickey would be evicted.

The result was devastating for Mickey, who came into the game heavily invested in alliances that were unraveling.

Live eviction results

With Vince's safety established, the vote came down to Ashley and Mickey. Vince cast the lone vote to evict Ashley.

The other houseguests, including Rachel, Will, Kelley, Lauren, Morgan, and Ava, voted to evict Mickey. After a vote tally of 6-1, Mickey was evicted from the Big Brother house.

In Mickey's exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Mickey noted that she was shocked at the outcome and thought her alliances would hold up.

She said that she allowed Vince to win the Block Buster, believing they had strengthened themselves in the game.

In the end, she became a target, and the houseguests chose to save Ashley.

Stay tuned for more updates.