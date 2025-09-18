Who won the BB Block Buster on Big Brother 27 week 10? Details explored

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, Big Brother 27 aired its Week 10 double eviction episode, which featured the season’s final BB Block Buster competition.

With Head of Household Vince Panaro’s nominations set, the outcome of the challenge would determine which of the three nominees, Lauren Domingue, Kelley Jorgensen, or Keanu Soto, could secure safety from eviction.

The competition played a pivotal role in shaping the evening’s first eviction, as the winner would remove themselves from the block.

By the end of the contest, Lauren emerged victorious, guaranteeing her place in the house and forcing a shift in the eviction plans.

BB Block Buster winner and eviction results on Big Brother 27

The last BB Block Buster competition

Morgan Pope had already used the Power of Veto for a third consecutive week, removing Ava Pearl from the block. Vince, holding Head of Household power for the third time, replaced Ava with Lauren.

This decision left Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu as the three nominees ahead of the Block Buster challenge.

The competition, titled “Steal Power Orbs for the Mastermind So He Can Bring His Lair On-Line,” required players to dig power orbs from a shipping container and land four in a tube.

Lauren took an early lead by quickly landing three orbs, while Kelley and Keanu each secured one.

Although Lauren faced difficulty with her final orb, she completed the task before her competitors.

With this win, she removed herself from the block and secured her safety during Vince’s Head of Household reign.

First eviction of the night

With Lauren safe, the eviction vote came down to Kelley and Keanu. Ava and Lauren voted to evict Keanu, while Morgan and Ashley Castillo voted to evict Kelley, creating a tie.

As Head of Household, Vince was required to cast the deciding vote. He chose to evict Kelley, making her the first houseguest sent out during the double eviction.

Before leaving, Kelley addressed the house and revealed that she had formed multiple alliances with Vince throughout the season, including a final two agreement, a final three with Adrian, and a final four with Rylie.

She also pointed out that Vince’s decisions often aligned with Morgan’s preferences. Kelley then joined the jury house as the next member.

Second Head of Household and nominations

After Kelley’s exit, the houseguests competed in the Head of Household challenge titled “Wretched Reactor.” Contestants attempted to roll orbs up a ramp and land five onto a reactor pad.

Ashley secured the first orb, but Morgan progressed more quickly and became the first to land all five, earning the Head of Household title and safety from eviction.

Following her win, Morgan spoke with Lauren and indicated that she planned to nominate both Lauren and Keanu.

She also discussed options with Ava, who suggested she would be willing to go on the block if it would help balance the house dynamic.

At the nomination ceremony, Morgan confirmed Lauren and Keanu as her nominees for the second eviction. Keanu anticipated this decision and accepted his placement on the block.

The upcoming Power of Veto competition was set to determine whether either nominee could alter the outcome of the second eviction.

