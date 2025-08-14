Who were Ezekiel Kelly’s victims? Remembering the lives lost as Memphis man sentenced to hundreds of years in prison

Ezekiel Kelly has been sentenced for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident that happened in 2022 (Representative image via Alejo Reinoso/Unsplash)

Ezekiel Kelly has recently pleaded guilty to the charges imposed on him as he appeared in court on August 14, 2025. Notably, the allegations are associated with a shooting incident that happened around three years ago, leading to the death of three people, as per Action News 5.

According to the outlet, the individuals who lost their lives include Dewayne Tunstall, Richard Clark, and Allison Parker. The first person was targeted at Lyndale Avenue, followed by the other two at the South Parkway East alongside Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street.

The Associated Press stated that Ezekiel Kelly entered a deal with the prosecution, leading to three life sentences along with 221 years in prison. Kelly will not be eligible for parole. While the court gave its verdict, Kelly’s attorney, Michael Scholl, told the reporters that his client feels “sorry” for everything that happened.

The verdict came after a long trial that began in February this year, and Steve Mulroy, Shelby County District Attorney, also stated that the victims’ family members were also satisfied with the verdict. Steve addressed the same while speaking to the reporters, as he was heard saying:



“Death penalty cases can drag on for years, if not decades, making the families and the victims stuck in the pain. What we achieved today achieved certainty and finality, making sure that Mr. Kelly will never see the light of the day.”



Ezekiel allegedly recorded the shootings and shared them on his social media handles on the day of the incident. Among the victims, Clark was employed at the Christian Brothers University as a campus safety officer, and Parker was working as a medical assistant.

Ezekiel Kelly apologized to the families: Charges explored







A native of Tennessee, Kelly became emotional inside the court on the latest day of the trial, stating that he did not have the perfect words to ensure that the families of the victims get closure for the losses they had suffered.

According to Wane 15, Ezekiel said that the shooting incident happened at a time when he was going through a tough phase in his life. He additionally expressed regret by saying:



“I didn’t want it to happen like this. It changed my life. Something that changed my life and caused me to change. I didn’t see no life the way I was living. I wasn’t living in the righteous path. I do apologize to the victims’ family. I hope one day you find it in your heart to forgive me.”



Meanwhile, multiple charges were imposed against Kelly, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and carjacking, aggravated assault, weapon possession, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, property theft, evading arrest, and commission of an act of terrorism.

Before giving the verdict, the judge questioned Ezekiel Kelly about whether he was aware of everything that would happen by entering the plea deal. Kelly responded by saying “yes.” Notably, the family members of the victims also appeared in court, and one of them, identified as Aubrey Miller, told Ezekiel to follow the path of Jesus Christ.

A report by the Associated Press on September 9, 2022, stated that while authorities were searching for Kelly, the majority of the places in Memphis had to be shut down, including colleges. Kelly was 19 years old when the incident happened, and he was taken into custody after he reportedly tried to run away from the cops in a stolen car, which crashed later.