Who went home in the latest episode of Hell's Kitchen? Details explored

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Hell’s Kitchen aired its latest episode titled “The Heat is Coming to Hell’s Kitchen” on October 9, 2025, on FOX.

The episode was filled with tension, teamwork challenges, and emotional moments. The chefs faced a busy breakfast challenge and a stressful dinner service that tested their cooking and communication.

During the episode, Chase from Montana decided to leave for mental health reasons after speaking openly with Gordon Ramsay about his struggles.

Later, two more chefs, Paul and Elaina, were eliminated after both teams failed to finish dinner service successfully. Ramsay summed up the night by saying they “couldn’t cook their proteins at all,” marking another tough round in the competition.

With emotions high and the pressure rising, this episode reminded everyone that Hell’s Kitchen is as much about mental strength as it is about skill.

As the competition tightens, the remaining contestants know that one mistake could send them home next, raising the stakes for every future service.

Breakfast challenge and Montana exit in Hell’s Kitchen

The morning began with sirens and a challenge that caught everyone off guard.

The chefs were asked to cook breakfast for local Connecticut police officers in a fast-paced service.

The menu featured steak and eggs, lobster Benedict, Monte Cristo sandwiches, and sticky toffee waffles. Ramsay reminded them,

“Service starts the second those plates hit the pass,” pushing both teams to stay focused and quick.

The Red Team struggled with timing, Cara Marie served raw steak twice, and Cat undercooked shrimp, while the Blue Team stayed more consistent and won the challenge.

Their reward was a visit to the Mystic Aquarium and lunch with Ramsay, while the Red Team stayed behind to clean and prep for dinner service.

Afterward, Chase from Montana shared that he was battling anxiety and depression brought on by the high pressure of the kitchen.

“It keeps compounding my anxiety and depression,” he said during a talk with Ramsay.

The chef responded with empathy: “Your health comes first, always.” Chase then chose to leave the competition and return home, reminding everyone that personal well-being should never be ignored, even in a high-stakes environment like Hell’s Kitchen.

His departure left the Red Team short-handed but motivated to regroup before dinner service.

Dinner service and double elimination in Hell’s Kitchen

The dinner service that evening quickly fell apart. Elaina was assigned to the fish station but struggled right away, sending out one raw and one overcooked salmon.

Ramsay stepped in to show her how to fix it, saying,

“Let’s sort this before it turns into a disaster.”

Despite his help, she continued to lose confidence. Tensions grew worse when Alexandra and Anaiya argued loudly, forcing Ramsay to stop the service: “Get out!” he shouted as he dismissed the entire Red Team from the kitchen.

In the Blue kitchen, things weren’t smoother. Bradley burned his hand, and his teammate Anthony snapped, saying, “It’s not like you’re Freddy Krueger, get back in the line.”

Coordination broke down, and Paul’s raw lamb finally pushed Ramsay over the edge. “Get out!” he yelled, ending the Blue Team’s service as well.

Both teams had to nominate two chefs each for elimination. The Red Team chose Elaina and Alexandra, and the Blue Team picked Paul and Antonio.

After hearing their final words, Ramsay decided to eliminate Paul and Elaina, saying they had failed to deliver under pressure. He ended with a short rhyme:

“Here’s the story of Elaina and Paul, who couldn’t cook their proteins at all.”

The kitchen closed on a tense note, with the remaining chefs realizing that every mistake from now on could cost them their spot in the competition.

