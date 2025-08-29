Who is Todd Giroux in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2? Tribute explained

Todd Giroux via Instagram @sheilagiroux

The second season of My Life with the Walter Boys, released on Netflix on August 28, 2025, immerses you back into the messy and emotional terrain of Silver Falls, Colorado. Jackie Howard finds herself dating and mourning, and sorting through what it means to belong to the enormous Walter family, while you are taken aback by one still moment in the credits: a dedication to Todd Giroux. Fans were curious to know who this man was and why his memory rose to the surface of the show’s beating heart.

Based on Ali Novak’s 2014 novel, My Life with the Walter Boys follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who relocates from Manhattan to Silver Falls, Colorado, after losing her family in a tragic car accident. She is taken in by Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), who is her deceased mother's best friend, and her husband, George (Marc Blucas), who raises 10 children, including brothers Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde).

Season 2 begins with Jackie's sudden journey to New York, and how Jackie attempts to reconnect with Alex. She begins to put boundaries in place with Cole and process her grief. Created by Melanie Halsall, this series combines teen romance with intense emotional realism, with a supporting cast that includes newcomers Riele Downs and Jake Manley, which elevates the series even further.

The memorial tribute to Todd Giroux in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

The Season 2 credits state “In Memory of Todd Giroux”, which left some fans wondering who Todd Giroux was. While details on Giroux are few, those involved with the production have said that Giroux was a kind soul who worked in the transportation department while working in Alberta, Canada, on the production of the show. Giroux was known to work hard and get the job done, while keeping the production running smoothly, arranging logistics like transporting cast and hauling equipment.

His shocking passing on July 4, 2025, is said to have occurred sometime during production or a short time after. The reference was something everyone on the team was consciously searching for to describe someone who always tried to bring a steady light to the production team on really tough shooting days.

Giroux's role wasn't just glamorous, but it was important. Giroux was there with a joke to lighten the mood or there to assist without the request for assistance, according to colleagues. "He was the glue for us," stated an anonymous crew member, recalling how he went out of his way to ensure everyone arrived on set on time and shared his love for the Rockies; it helped them feel like family.

The entire team of showrunners, led by Melanie Halsall, felt a profound loss when he was gone, and they chose to put him in the credits. Fans on X have since picked up on this tribute and referred to it as a "beautiful nod" to the unsung heroes behind the scenes.

One of Todd's close friends and production partner gave him a heartfelt tribute through an Instagram post saying:

This is how I want to remember Todd Giroux @toddgiroux (middle) - my friend of 15 years and amazing producing partner and post production guru who was a huge part of making CONTINUUM, VAN HELSING, GHOST WARS and WARRIOR NUN. He suddenly and shockingly died July 4th and left a gaping void in the tv/film industry and my heart. I don’t know anyone who was more respected and loved, and that’s exactly how I felt about him. Sending love to @sheilagiroux and Todd’s family and friends who will all be missing his humour, playfulness, joy and unwavering support through work and life. Raise a glass of Bourbon if you get the chance, to a one of a kind soul and film maker. I will miss you friend.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix, offering a chance to dive into Jackie’s story and honor Todd Giroux’s quiet legacy.