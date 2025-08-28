Who was Flip Pallot? Tributes pour in as beloved angler of 'Walker's Cay Chronicles' passes away

Flip Pallot (Photo: Instagram/@flippallot)

Flip Pallot passed away on August 26 in Thomasville, Georgia, due to complications from surgery. The official Instagram page of the television show Saltwater Experience, as well as the Instagram handle for the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), announced his passing.

Flip Pallot was an outdoorsman. He is well known for hosting the television show The Walker's Cay Chronicles, which he worked on for 15 years. Before the hit show, he appeared on shows like The American Sportsman and Outdoor Life.

Then his own show, The Saltwater Angler, was released in the 1990s.

According to the International Game Fish Association, the outdoorsman wrote for multiple fishing publications and authored the book Mangroves, Memories and Magic.

In recent years, Flip Pallot worked in conservation and philanthropy. IGFA's president, Jason Schratwieser, gave tribute to Pallot, saying his decades-long career inspired other anglers.

"Flip Pallot’s impact on the sport of fishing is truly immeasurable... Through his guiding, writing, television work, and innovations in boat and tackle design, he inspired countless anglers while elevating the culture of our sport," Schratwieser stated.

Tributes pour in as fans discover Flip Pallot's passing

In the comment section of both Instagram posts, fans shared their condolences and reminisced over their memories of watching Pallot in The Walker's Cay Chronicles.

They thanked the television personality and the fisherman for inspiring them.

"He made us all want to learn more about fishing and see the world through fishing adventure. He turned my head as a youth with Walker’s Cay Chronicles RIP Flip. There will never be one like you!" one fan wrote.

"So sad. I was a walkers cay chronicles guy from way back. All our thoughts and prayers," another fan noted.

"I grew up watching Salt Water Chronicles and have followed him since. Tragic loss for Florida and all outdoorsmen," another internet user wrote.

Flip Pallot talked about the importance of conservation

In an interview with Field and Stream in June 2024, Pallot was asked about his opinion on old-school fishing and hunting. He shared that he preferred it, saying that traditional methods of fishing and hunting do not endanger animals.

Flip noted that in recent times, he has noticed that fish and animal populations have "greatly shrunk." Due to people not following traditional methods, animals end up with a reduced habitat and population numbers.

The outdoorsman ended his interview, hoping that people get an "epiphany," and understand the grave condition the planet is in.

"I know that I'm no longer able to influence anybody at this point in life. I mean, I'm way closer to the end than I am to the beginning. All I can do is hope that there's an epiphany, that we realize that the planet is at a tipping point. I just hope it dawns on other people at some point," he stated.

Flip Pallot was 82 years old at the time of passing. He is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter, Brooke, brother Scott, and granddaughter Sora. Pallot's family has asked for privacy.

