“Who shot Drew?” — General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison opens up about Drew’s downfall and shocking whodunit twist

A still of Drew Cain Quartermaine from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Actor Cameron Mathison, who currently plays the character of Drew Cain Quartermaine on ABC Network’s famous soap opera, General Hospital, opened up to Soap Opera Digest and shared his views on the ongoing storylines involving the character.

On the September 2, 2025, episode of the show, somebody from Port Charles, New York, ended up shooting Drew twice in the back.The actor shared his views on being both the victim as well as the villain in the new and upcoming storyline on the show of “Who shot Drew?”, and shared how Drew’s fall from grace as a character ended up making him one of the most hated characters of General Hospital.

Mathison shared how Drew’s character arc started with being a heroic Navy SEAL officer and came down to him being one of the biggest master manipulators

Details explored on actor Cameron Mathison’s take on Drew’s new shooting mystery on General Hospital

Actor Cameron Mathison first played the character of Drew Cain Quatermaine on General Hospital in 2021 and, since then, has received critical acclaim for his acting. He shared that,



“Every time I read a script, I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, Drew, are you kidding me?”, said Cameron Mathison.



Mathison shared that Drew’s character’s storyline had taken a turn for the worse, and he had done things like getting intimate with Nina Reeves while also trying to woo her married daughter, Willow Tait.

Mathison also shared about how being able to play a character that gets shot in a soap opera was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and he was extremely excited to see the mystery surrounding the shooter unfold and how the Port Charles police department tries to find out the culprit. He said that,



“It’s not every day that you get to take a gunshot on camera, and I really wanted to get that right and fall hard.”



He said that since Drew’s character had developed into a master manipulator and a raging villain, he knew that viewers would have loved seeing Drew get shot since everyone seemed to hate him on the show. Actor Cameron shared that on the September 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Drew got shot in the back twice by someone in Port Charles.

The actor shared how excited he had been to explore the depths of Drew’s villainy and said that while playing the role of such a villainous character was completely out of his comfort zone, he enjoyed reading the script from the writers and seeing where the storyline took him. He said,



“In order to have multiple people want to kill you, you’ve got to be pretty despicable — and they’ve done a really good job with that with Drew”.



Recent storyline developments of Drew's character on General Hospital

What began as a heroic Navy SEAL officer’s entry into Port Charles turned into him becoming one of the most hated villains on the show over the recent months.

Recent storylines of the show showed that Drew did not care about hurting people around him and manipulated those from whom he had something to gain.

Over the last few months, Drew blackmailed Portia Robinson, tried to manipulate Sam, and stop him from getting to interact with his deceased mother, Sam’s family, used his political leverage to try to demolish the Quartermaine family crypt, and also sent fraud investigators who looked into issues with insurance after Stella.

Drew’s character arc on the show had gotten progressively worse over the last couple of months, and Cameron opened up about how every time he read the script, he could not believe Drew’s actions.

He said that it came as a shock to him, the lengths Drew’s character could go to hurt people, but he enjoyed taking on such a role and playing it to perfection.

Fans can watch the show on ABC and Hulu.