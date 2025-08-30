Who owns DrogBruk? Man slammed online over snatching Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from a little boy at the US Open

A man stole Kamil Majchrzak's hat from a kid's hands. (Photo: X/@Bubblebathgirl)

A video of a man snatching a hat from a kid's hands is going viral on X. On August 28, 2025, after Kamil Majchrzak defeated Karen Khachanov at the US Open, he went towards the audience to sign autographs for the fans.

Kamil Majchrzak gave his hat to a little boy, which was immediately snatched by a man who was beside the kid. The man smiled slightly and quickly put the hat inside his bag, while his supposed wife continued to take videos of the tennis player. The boy stretched his arm initially to take back the hat. However, later on, he became quiet.

The live broadcast captured the moment and quickly spread on the internet. The man was identified as Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of the Polish paving company, Drogbruk. As of now, he has turned off comments on his social media accounts.

Man at US Open steals hat that Kamil Majchrzak was trying to give to a kid.



The tennis star is now trying to find the kid to make him whole.



Anyone know the man who stole the hat?



He should apologize and give it back.pic.twitter.com/mUA1RA8OU4 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

Netizens started bashing the man and his alleged wife, saying he acted like a "bully." One user (@Holusholar10) said the man damaged his dignity over a hat.

"Too bad nobody reminded that dude he's not 10 anymore. What a pathetic thing to do. Buy your hat and let that kid enjoy what could have been a great memory," one netizen wrote.

"Apologize? That is called stealing property that doesn't belong to you, and that is no man that is a coward, a bully, and a cheat taking from a child?? new low," another netizen wrote.

"Imagine being grown and snatching from a kid. Bro really fumbled dignity for a free hat. Internet gon' eat him alive," another user added.

While some X users speculated whether the boy was related to the couple, other netizens claimed that he was not.

One (@realmattmullins) pointed out that the little boy was "panicking" when the man took the hat away.

"All you people saying it's his dad. It's obviously not or the kid wouldn't be panicking about the guy taking the hat and trying to tell the guy banding it to him," one X user wrote.

"It's so embarrassing to see adults clamoring all over CHILDREN. So undignified! Be an adult, step aside, and let the kids enjoy a moment with their heroes," another user wrote.

"No. It's NOT his dad. Stop asking. It's a stranger. He hands the kid a marker because that was the kids marker that the player accidentally handed to him," one X user added.

Kamil Majchrzak found the little boy and gave him his hat

After the clip went viral on X, Kamil Majchrzak discovered the incident. The tennis player shared screenshots of the boy on his Instagram stories and requested the fans help him contact the boy or his parents.

"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't get to the boy. Thanks to @asicstennis, I've got enough caps, so I'm prepared for that," Kamil Majchrzak wrote.

Within an hour, Kamil Majchrzak shared an update, announcing to his fans that with the "power of the internet," he found the little boy and managed to send another hat to him.

Piotr Szczerek, the man in the viral video, has not released a statement.