Who is Team Philippines' Mark "Mugen" Striegl on Physical: Asia? Age, sport, and more explored

Team Philippines' Mark "Mugen" Striegl on Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixph)

Mark​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Edward Martinez Striegl, also known as Mark "Mugen" Striegl, is a Filipino-American professional mixed martial artist and sambist.

He is currently a member of Team Philippines in the Netflix reality competition series Physical: Asia, which also features boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Striegl was born in Tokyo, Japan, on June 23, 1988. He is 37 years old. He holds a professional MMA record of 18 wins, 5 losses, and 1 no-contest. He is a lightweight fighter at 145 pounds and has a reach of 70 inches.

Striegl is a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from Round 1 MMA. He has trained and been proficient in different martial arts such as wrestling, aikido, taekwondo, and Brazilian ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌jiu-jitsu.

Everything to know about Physical: Asia Team Philippines' Mark "Mugen" Striegl

Early life and education

Striegl​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the son of a German-American father, Frank Striegl Sr., and a Filipina mother, Sonia Martinez Striegl, born in Tokyo, Japan.

His father is from New Yorker and his mom is a Filipina from Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Moreover, he has a brother named Frank Striegl Jr., who is also a martial arts practitioner. Mark and his brother were raised in Tokyo, where their parents were teachers.

Mark chose to complete his high school at St. Mary’s International School in Tokyo and went to the University of San Diego after that.

According to the data provided by Yahoo! ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌​‍​‍‌ Singapore, he later changed his college to Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌California.

Mixed Martial Arts career

Striegl​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ started wrestling in high school and eventually learned aikido, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He took on the name "Mugen," which means "limitless" in Japanese, and it was his brother who came up with the idea.

In 2009, Striegl had his first professional MMA fight at a Total Combat show in San Diego, and after that, he participated in the Pacific Rim Organized Fighting events in Taipei, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Taiwan.

Between 2009 and 2012, he maintained an undefeated streak with 12 wins.

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ per Rappler, he went on to fight in different local events like Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC), Trench Warz, Legend Fighting Championship, and Pacific Rim Organized Fighting after moving to Baguio City, Philippines, in 2011.

Striegl signed with ONE Championship in 2015, and he has had the roller coaster of wins and losses since then, including a submission win over Casey Suire and a loss against Reece McLaren.

Additionally, he fought in the URCC, where in 201,8 he was crowned the featherweight champion and in 2019, he retained the belt in a match that was ruled ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌a no-contest.

Striegl signed with the UFC in 2020, making his promotional debut later that year.

He faced Said Nurmagomedov and Chas Skelly, both resulting in losses, and returned to competition in other international MMA promotions.

Participation in Physical: Asia

Striegl​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is a part of Team Philippines on Physical: Asia, which is a reality competition series that was filmed in South Korea and features teams from eight countries competing in physical challenges.

The show includes multiple quests testing strength, endurance, and coordination. Team Philippines participated in challenges such as Territory Conquest, Shipwreck Transportation, and the Death Match round.

Striegl contributed to the team’s performance in the individual and team events, including Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem Endurance, and Hanging Endurance.

As of Quest 3, Team Philippines tied with Korea for second place in Group A, after Australia. Part 3 of Physical: Asia, which features episodes 7 to 9, will air on November 11, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.