Physical: Asia Team Philippines’ time on the show, details explored

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia Team Philippines could not make it to the finals. The team included Justin Coveney, Olympic-level athlete Robyn Lauren Brown, strongman Ray Querubin and athlete Lara Liwanag.

All the athletes competed with utmost skill. Team Philippines contestants Mark “Mugen” Striegl to Justin Coveney displayed incredible sportsmanship during their time on Physical: Asia. In a confessional video, Justin Hernandez stated,

“I actually don’t have any regrets because I know that I did my best, but what was really hard for me to handle was letting down my team.”

Physical: Asia: Team Philippines' top battle moments ranked

Sack Toss

Three contestants take turns to toss a 14-kg sack over a high archway in 30 seconds. If a participant is not able to toss the sack over the arch and the time ends on the given time, they, along with their team, will immediately be eliminated. Team Philippines’ player Justin Hernandez was up against Team Australia’s strongman Eddie Williams and Team Korea’s Amotti. Despite Hernandez giving it his all, he finally stumbled twice in a row, which led to the team’s departure from the show.

Pillar Vaulting

As Team Philippines sent Robyn Lauren Brown and CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag, however, the other teams’ players moved quickly, and Dom Tomato took the win for Team Australia.

Stone Totem Endurance

Team Philippines sent team leader Justin Coveney and Ray Querubin, but soon enough, Coveney’s left hand began to slip, and Querubin also could not compensatalso could not shift in weight. Team Philippines became the first to drop the stone totems.

Shipwreck Salvage

Team Philippines competed against Team Mongolia and soon was seen to be slowing down, and by the end of the 20 minutes, the team had to move 1290 kg, and it was a clear win for Team Mongolia.

Hanging Endurance

Mark “Mugen” Striegl took part from Team Philippines’ who is a mixed martial fighter and sambist, and displayed incredible sportsmanship, and it was a clear win for Team Philippines. Team Australia’s Alexandra Milne and Team Korea’s Choi Seung-yeon could not stand the test and shook and fell on the ground, while Mugen just closed his eyes and held on, and the team won.

Death Match: Ball Possession

Team Philippines players Brown and Liwanag competed in a tense fight with Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan and Ploy Nuannaree Olsen. As Liwanag managed to drag one of the Thai players’ legs towards the goal, securing a clear victory for Team Philippines.

Territorial Conquest

While Pacquiao and Mugen stayed on the rear, Brown and Liwanag were not up the rear. The match eventually led to an alliance between Team Philippines and Team Mongolia, as they both formed a “joint jeepney” for the second overtime round challenge.

Physical: Asia is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.