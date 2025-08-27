Who is Tamara Braun? Everything to know as the actress joins the cast of The Young and the Restless

Tamara Braun (Image via Instagram/ @tamarabraun)

American actress Tamara Braun has officially joined the cast of The Young and the Restless, where she will take on the role of a new character, Sienna Bacall. The news was confirmed by People on August 26, 2025. A familiar and beloved face among daytime soap audiences, Braun is making her much-anticipated return to the screen with this exciting new role.

According to People, the actress will begin filming her scenes next week, with her first episodes set to air this fall. Fans are already eager to see how Sienna Bacall’s arrival will shake things up in Genoa City.

Here’s everything to know about Tamara Braun, as she joins the cast of The Young and the Restless

Tamara Braun is an American actress born in Evanston, Illinois, United States, on April 18, 1971. Before becoming an actress, the actress shared that she had a desire to become a magician as a child. Anyhow, we all know how that went. Tamara Braun first stepped into the acting world with a role on the TV series The Sentinel in 1998. However, it was her portrayal of Carly Corinthos on General Hospital in 2001 that truly marked her breakthrough in daytime television.

Tamra portrayed the iconic character of Carly Corinthos from 2001 to 2005 on General Hospital. Further, when she left, she also came back to Port Charles for a different role. In 2017, she introduced the character of Dr. Kim Nero, who had ties with Drew Quartermaone, and together they had a son named Oscar, who passed away, thus also bringing an end to her character on General Hospital.

Further, Tamra is also known for her portrayal of Reese Williams on the soap opera All My Children. Reese Williams is the girlfriend of Bianca Montgomery, a character who appeared on the show for only one year from 2008 to 2009.

Apart from this, the most recent character that the actress was seen portraying was the character of Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives. Tamra introduced the character of Ava in the soap opera in 2008, and has been appearing on the show in a recurring capacity since. She last appeared on the show in 2025.

Tamra Braun’s portrayal on Days of Our Lives and General Hospital has won her two Daytime Emmy Awards, first in 2009 for her character of Ava on DOOLs and then in 2020 for Dr. Kim Nero on GH.

Apart from this, Tamra Braun has been a part of several other entertainment projects like Little Chenier, Kombucha Cure, Stalked By My Ex, Unhappily Ever After, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Supernatural, and many more.

Now, Tarmra is set to make an entrance in Genoa City. According to PEOPLE Magazine, Tamra will introduce the character of Sienna Bacall on The Young and the Restless. Though Sienna will be a new character, however, she will have ties with the members of Genoa in twisted ways (classic soap opera style)

The Young and the Restless, one of America's longest-running daytime soap operas, is set in the fictional city of Genoa. Since its debut in 1973, this soap opera has captivated audiences for five decades. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families, like the Winters, the Newmans, the Abbotts and a few more.

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

