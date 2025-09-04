Who is Paris Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

Diamond White (Image via Instagram/ @officialdiamondwhite)

Portrayed by Diamond White, Paris Buckingham is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The character was introduced in 2020. Paris Buckingham is the daughter of Reese and Dr. Grace Buckingham.

Paris has been at the centre of several major storylines, specifically because of her romantic entanglements, particularly with Thomas Forrester.

However, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Paris had other romances, including one with Carter Walton, and even got engaged to him.

Anyway, as seen in the recent episode of the soap, Thomas revealed that he had broken off things with Paris after what she did to the whole family, implying that Grace had made everyone believe Liam was dying.

Here’s everything to know about Paris Buckingham from The Bold and the Beautiful

Paris Buckingham came to Los Angeles (where The Bold and the Beautiful is set) to surprise her elder sister Zoe Buckingham. Zoe worked at Forrester Creations and was happily in a relationship with Carter Walton. Seeing her doing well in her personal and professional life, Paris was happy for her sister.

Later, Paris caught the attention of Zende Forrester, who secretly admired Paris’s sister Zoe, but did not make a move. Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge offered Paris a role at Forrester Creations, and she accepted the role, though Zoe had asked her not to.

Anyhow, later, Paris discovered that Zoe also possessed feelings for Zende, but was marrying Carter instead. However, Zende lost interest in Zoe and pursued Paris instead.

Anyhow, Paris caught Carter with Quinn and informed her sister Zoe about the same, and following the chaos, Zoe left Los Angeles. Further, Paris continued her relationship with Zende, but when it came to marriage, she remarked that she wanted to be unattached. On The Bold and the Beautiful, things took a turn when Paris ended up kissing Carter and started a relationship with him.

Despite multiple warnings from those around her, Paris stayed committed to her relationship with Carter and even walked down the aisle. But in a shocking turn, Carter left her at the altar to reunite with Quinn, leaving Paris devastated.

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, Paris continued working at Forrester and developed a strong bond with Thomas Forrester, helping him get his spot back on the Hope for the Future line, and much more. She also helped him with Doug, and eventually Paris married Thomas.

However, in the recent episodes, Thomas returned and revealed that he broke up with Paris after discovering what Grace had done to his family, referring to the recent storyline in which Grace faked Liam’s illness.

About Diamond White

Diamond White is an American actor and singer born on January 1, 1999, in Detroit, Michigan, USA. She gained widespread recognition, when she contested in the season of of The X Factor USA. Diamond has voiced several cartoon characters in shows like Phineas and Ferb, Curious George, The Lion Guard, Sophia the First, and many more.

Apart from The Bold and the Beautiful, she has also been a part of several other projects like Girl Meets World, F*Ck the Prom, The Haunted Hathaways, The Big Bang Theory, and many more.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+

