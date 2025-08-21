Who is Malik Taylor? Tributes pour in for TikToker amid reports of fatal Charlotte car accident

Malik Taylor was a school teacher before he started his career on social media (Image via Getty)

Malik Taylor, who gained recognition for his content on TikTok, has died at the age of 28. The news was first reported by mexinews.site on August 21, 2025. The outlet also stated that Taylor lost his life in a car accident in Charlotte.

While further updates are awaited on the circumstances leading to the content creator’s demise, his cousin, Kendall Holloway, seemingly confirmed the accident in a tribute post on Facebook. Kendall wrote that Taylor was “one of the best social media influencers” and continued:

“Malik Taylor lost his life in tragic accident. So Facebook Family I’m asking you all to take a moment of your time to have a moment of silence to acknowledge our lost.”

The heartbreaking news arrived almost a month after Malik celebrated his birthday. Taylor even shared a social media post at the time, adding a few photos where he was wearing a black suit.

“Survived the 27 club (Barely). Only right I celebrate my 28th likes it’s the party of the century. Call me Malik Gatsby. Cheers to the rest of my roaring 20s Old Sport”, the caption reads.

Apart from TikTok, Malik was active on YouTube, where he accumulated almost 80,000 subscribers on his channel titled The Unpopular Party. According to QCity Metro, he shifted to Charlotte in January this year.

Netizens additionally expressed their grief in a post by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter), with a user writing that Taylor’s death is a reminder of the fact that “tomorrow is never promised.” Another person paid tribute by writing that Taylor was too young.

A user described Malik as the “king of humour” alongside another writing that he would pray for his soul, despite that he did not know Taylor.

Malik Taylor was active on social media for a long time: Career and other details explored

Before his successful journey on social media, Malik was employed as a school teacher in Memphis, as per QCity Metro. However, he slowly shifted his focus to online content and began expanding his fan base.

During his conversation with QCity Metro in April this year, Malik Taylor disclosed that he left his teaching job in 2023. He said that he had around 10,000 followers on TikTok at the time and decided to try building a career in the world of social media.

“I started posting more on TikTok about reality TV and sharing my unpopular thoughts and opinions, and people just started gravitating toward me. And it seemed like things just started to flow from there, and I’ve been a full-time content creator ever since”, Taylor said.

Taylor told Canvas Rebel magazine around three years ago that he started creating and editing videos during his childhood. Malik mentioned that he shared funny skits on Facebook at the time, and they used to be long videos compared to the short clips that are common in today’s world.

Malik Taylor also said during the interview that he initially grabbed a lot of attention on Instagram with his Greek content. He even opened up on the hard work that is done by social media influencers to create any content, as he said:

“Researching material for a video can take days, recording videos can range from 20 mins to an hour, and editing literally can take days. It’s a lot of things that have to me. That’s why I created a schedule to help me along.”

Although Malik’s cousin has posted about his death on social media, Taylor’s other family members have yet to address the same from their side. As of this writing, detailed information on Taylor’s survivors remains unknown.